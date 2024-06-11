|
EQS-News: SNP new partner for BMW Group's SAP transformation
Corporate News
For this project, the Heidelberg-based company is providing BMW Group with its own data migration factory. Together with the software platform CrystalBridge, a core team of SNP specialists form the backbone of a new scalable infrastructure. Additional experts can be deployed on a flexible basis, supporting the implementation of a large number of parallel projects as required. Managed jointly by BMW Group and SNP, the factory will set new standards for efficiency and synergies: Based on SNP’s standardized migration approach and predefined service packages, it will deliver more than 130 individual go-lives within six years.
SAP data migrations to S/4HANA target systems are carried out using an industrialized approach that fully supports, among others, RISE with SAP. Drawing on experience gained from the successful collaboration in recent years as well as from ongoing SAP S/4HANA projects at BMW Group, the companies agreed on a transparent and comprehensive package that guarantees both highly reliable planning and flexibility.
Jens Amail, CEO of SNP: “We are very grateful for BMW Group’s continued trust and are now looking forward to taking our successful partnership to the next level. The factory approach based on our software platform offers a highly efficient, predictable and agile solution for our customers. The success of BMW Group’s transformation program is a top priority for the entire SNP team, and for me personally.”
About SNP
The company works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the Dax 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has over 1,400 employees worldwide at 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
|11.07.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.01.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
