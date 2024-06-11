EQS-News: SNP new partner for BMW Group's SAP transformation

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Contract

SNP new partner for BMW Group's SAP transformation



11.06.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Corporate News



SNP new partner for BMW Group's SAP transformation

The premium automotive manufacturer plans to migrate over 30 source systems to SAP S/4HANA in 50+ projects by 2030

SNP migration factory guarantees efficient, predictable and high-quality results

Next phase of long-standing, successful and close collaboration between BMW Group and SNP



Heidelberg, Germany, June 11, 2024 – SNP SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, has been entrusted with one of the world’s largest SAP data migration programs. Premium automotive manufacturer BMW Group is planning to move its entire SAP landscape to S/4HANA by 2030 and has chosen SNP as another partner.

For this project, the Heidelberg-based company is providing BMW Group with its own data migration factory. Together with the software platform CrystalBridge, a core team of SNP specialists form the backbone of a new scalable infrastructure. Additional experts can be deployed on a flexible basis, supporting the implementation of a large number of parallel projects as required. Managed jointly by BMW Group and SNP, the factory will set new standards for efficiency and synergies: Based on SNP’s standardized migration approach and predefined service packages, it will deliver more than 130 individual go-lives within six years.

SAP data migrations to S/4HANA target systems are carried out using an industrialized approach that fully supports, among others, RISE with SAP. Drawing on experience gained from the successful collaboration in recent years as well as from ongoing SAP S/4HANA projects at BMW Group, the companies agreed on a transparent and comprehensive package that guarantees both highly reliable planning and flexibility.

Jens Amail, CEO of SNP: “We are very grateful for BMW Group’s continued trust and are now looking forward to taking our successful partnership to the next level. The factory approach based on our software platform offers a highly efficient, predictable and agile solution for our customers. The success of BMW Group’s transformation program is a top priority for the entire SNP team, and for me personally.”

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the Dax 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has over 1,400 employees worldwide at 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.



