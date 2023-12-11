|
11.12.2023 12:01:44
EQS-News: Softing Automotive Electronics wins major order from North America
|
EQS-News: Softing AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Softing Automotive Electronics, a 100% subsidiary of Softing AG, has been commissioned by a North American manufacturer of special vehicles to supply a complete package for the creation of a diagnostic system to service its vehicles.
The contract consists of licenses for the Softing TDX modular system, a maintenance contract for 5 years, services to adapt to the special requirements in the servicing of the vehicles as well as hardware for connecting to the vehicles. Over the next 5 years, a turnover of significantly more than EUR 3 million is expected. The majority of revenue is attributable to software licenses and software maintenance fees. Around EUR 1.5 million will impact cash flow in the first quarter of 2024.
René Schneider, Managing Director of Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH together with Oliver Fieth, commented: "Softing Automotive Electronics has already focused on hardware and software services for vehicle communication over the entire life cycle from development to production and service of vehicles of all drive types. We are proud that yet another leading manufacturer has decided to build a complete service system based on the Softing tool landscape around TDX."
Softing’s TDX modular system is used to create and maintain an individual, modular workshop tester. With the aim of making diagnostics as efficient as possible and thus saving time, the toolbox offers optimal tool support along the dedicated DESIGN – MANAGE – WORK workflow. Manufacturers of vehicles, mobile machines and their control units can thus provide ECU- and problem-specific repair and maintenance procedures within their global service network, taking into account additional security aspects. All necessary diagnostic functions for fault localization, troubleshooting and commissioning of individual components or entire vehicles are supported. User management and rollout are cloud-based.
About Softing AG
Softing is a global management holding company. The companies of the Softing Group produce and market hardware and software in the Automotive Electronics, Industrial Automation and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation with their customers. All three of Softing’s business segments operate in growth markets.
Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO
11.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-333
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 456 56-399
|E-mail:
|InvestorRelations@softing.com
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005178008
|WKN:
|517800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1794197
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1794197 11.12.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Softing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: Softing Automotive Electronics wins major order from North America (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: Softing Automotive Electronics gewinnt Großauftrag aus Nordamerika (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|EQS-News: Interim statement on the 3rd quarter/first 9 months of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|EQS-News: Zwischenmitteilung zum 3. Quartal/9 Monate 2023 (EQS Group)
|
06.11.23
|EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
06.11.23
|EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG: Earnings Guidance Raised (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Softing AG: Jahresziel erneut angehoben (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Softing AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Softing AG
|6,15
|4,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken-Entscheidungen voraus: ATX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX fällt nach neuem Rekordhoch an die Nulllinie zurück -- Asiens Börsen steigen letztlich an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag nach. Der DAX markierte ein neues Rekordhoch, gab seine Gewinne dann aber wieder ab. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich etwas fester. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich.