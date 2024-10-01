EQS-News: STAIDIUM appoints Kevin Moore as US Managing Director

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel

STAIDIUM appoints Kevin Moore as US Managing Director



01.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

STAIDIUM appoints Kevin Moore as US Managing Director

Moore Brings Leadership and Industry Expertise from Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich

Dallas, 01 October 2024 – STAIDIUM, the leading technology company for automated streaming and analysis solutions in sports, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Moore as its new Managing Director for the U.S. operations. With over a decade of leadership experience in sports management, strategic partnerships, and business development, Moore will spearhead the expansion of STAIDIUM’s U.S. presence, bringing his extensive expertise and vision to the role.

As seasoned executive, Moore's career has been defined by his ability to drive revenue growth and forge meaningful partnerships. He joins STAIDIUM after a successful eight-year tenure at Liverpool Football Club, where he played a pivotal role in securing key partnerships with brands including Nike, Expedia and Sotheby’s, generating millions in commercial revenue. Prior to Liverpool FC, Moore held positions with FC Bayern Munich and OneFootball where he further demonstrated his prowess in sports strategy and partnership development.

“I’m thrilled to join STAIDIUM at such an exciting time of growth and innovation,” Moore said. “The potential of this platform to revolutionize the way we experience sports is limitless, and I’m eager to work alongside such a talented team to continue pushing boundaries and enhancing the fan experience.”

Jürgen Klopp, former Manager of Liverpool Football Club, praised Moore’s business acumen and leadership: “Kevin’s ability to bring together vision, creativity, and business strategy is truly remarkable. His passion for innovation and his commitment to achieving outstanding results make him a perfect fit for STAIDIUM. I have no doubt he will continue to excel in this new chapter of his career.”

SPORTTOTAL’s CEO, Peter Lauterbach, along with the board of directors, is confident that Moore’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the company. His leadership will be instrumental as STAIDIUM continues to expand its technological offerings and partnerships across emerging sports leagues, with an eye toward reshaping the sports industry.

STAIDIUM is a Dallas-based sports technology company building the future of fully-automated sports streaming. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, STAIDIUM’S state-of-the-art camera and streaming platform delivers professionally-produced broadcasts and integrated coaching tools — all without requiring manual interaction. STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of Germany-based sports technology company SPORTTOTAL AG.

To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com.

About SPORTTOTAL AG / STAIDIUM U.S.

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates high-traffic portals through sporttotal.tv in Germany and staidium.net in the US, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology, which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically. SPORTTOTAL AG’s service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Media house “FORTY10” linear TV channels and successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV.

To learn more about SPORTTOTAL AG, visit https://sporttotal.com/.

