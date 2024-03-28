|
EQS-News: STAIDIUM U.S. to demonstrate its KI-powered Streaming-Technology at a MLS NEXT PRO match
STAIDIUM U.S. to demonstrate its KI-powered Streaming-Technology at a MLS NEXT PRO match
The MLS NEXT PRO regular season match will be streamed live by STAIDIUM U.S.’ fully automated and AI-based camera system as part of the MLS Innovation Lab program.
DALLAS (March 28, 2024) – STAIDIUM U.S., a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated sports streaming, has announced that it will stream the regular season match Orlando City B vs. Inter Miami II of MLS NEXT PRO. The match will be hosted at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, the premier international youth soccer tournament hosted by Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT.
This year’s Generation adidas Cup features the most global field in the competition’s 15-year history. The tournament will see representation from every MLS academy and 49 different club academies, from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four different continents, for a total of 80 teams (40 in each age group, U-17 and U-15).
As part of the recently-launched MLS Innovation Lab, MLS NEXT Pro will partner with STAIDIUM U.S. to trial their AI-powered and 5G-enabled camera to offer live streams and automated broadcast productions of season matches. Leveraging an OTT platform, the live streams will feature highlights and advanced game and player analytics.
Companies within the MLS Innovation Lab will have an unparalleled breadth of testing opportunities, and the Orlando vs. Miami MLS NEXT Pro match will provide a real-world environment for these companies to test their respective capabilities. Following the conclusion of all testing opportunities, companies within the MLS Innovation Lab cohort will be selected to present to MLS executives and owners with the promising companies having the potential to earn long-term strategic partnerships and investment opportunities from the League.
To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.tv.
For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext.
For more information on MLS Innovation Lab, or to be considered for the program in the future, visit www.MLSsoccer.com/InnovationLab.
For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit www.mlsnextpro.com.
