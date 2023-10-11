EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: UPDATE TO THE DE-LISTING TIMELINE

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: UPDATE TO THE DE-LISTING TIMELINE



in liquidatie (“SIHNV”) on 10 October 2023 regarding the timeline for de-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE”) and the JSE Limited (“JSE”).



Further to the above announcement, the JSE has confirmed that trades processed up to 15h00 on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 are included for the purposes of the “last day to trade” listed in the corporate action timeline published previously.



Therefore, the timeline for the delisting of SIHNV on the JSE is as follows: Last day to trade shares on the JSE Tuesday, 10 October 2023 Suspension of trade on the JSE 15h00, Tuesday, 10 October 2023 Delisting of SIHNV on the JSE, before 09:00 am SAST Monday, 16 October 2023

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.



Stellenbosch

