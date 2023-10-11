|
11.10.2023 10:55:02
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: UPDATE TO THE DE-LISTING TIMELINE
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shareholders are referred to the announcement by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie (“SIHNV”) on 10 October 2023 regarding the timeline for de-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE”) and the JSE Limited (“JSE”).
Further to the above announcement, the JSE has confirmed that trades processed up to 15h00 on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 are included for the purposes of the “last day to trade” listed in the corporate action timeline published previously.
Therefore, the timeline for the delisting of SIHNV on the JSE is as follows:
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch
11 October 2023
11.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1746439
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1746439 11.10.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,00
|-22,22%
