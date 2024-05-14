EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.70

EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

STEMMER IMAGING: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.70



14.05.2024 / 18:09 CET/CEST

Puchheim, May 14, 2024

Puchheim, May 14, 2024 – Today the Annual General Meeting of STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) was held as an in-person event for the first time in four years.

In accordance with the new dividend policy, which envisages a distribution of at least 70% of the net profit, the Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 2.70 per dividend-bearing share for the 2023 fiscal year (previous year: EUR 1.00). The voting results and further information are available on the company's website in the Investors section.

Klaus Weinmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stressed that in the past fiscal year, STEMMER IMAGING has once again demonstrated sustainable profitability despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. He expressed his gratitude to the employees of STEMMER IMAGING AG, acknowledging their tireless dedication as essential to the company’s success especially in challenging periods.

Arne Dehn, CEO of STEMMER IMAGING, explains: "We are convinced, that thanks to our positioning as the systems house for machine vision technology and the consistent implementation of our strategic measures our company is well prepared for the future.”

The company will report on the current financial year and the results for the first half of 2024 when it publishes its half-year figures on August 13, 2024.

About STEMMER IMAGING

STEMMER IMAGING is the leading international systems house for machine vision technology.

With a background of all-round engineering expertise, STEMMER IMAGING delivers the entire spectrum of machine vision services for both, industrial and non-industrial applications – from value-added services to the development of subsystems and its own products, based on an extensive commercial range of products.

