EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING enters the North American market with the acquisition of Phase 1 Technology Corp.

Puchheim, March 28, 2024

Puchheim, March 28, 2024 – As part of its strategic expansion efforts, STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Phase 1 Technology, New York, USA.

Phase 1 Technology is a leading distributor specializing in machine vision with focus on the North American market. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter 2024.

With STEMMER IMAGING already active outside Europe in Mexico and Latin America, the company is now targeting the North American market. With this step, STEMMER IMAGING is meeting the demand of significant existing customers for a physical presence in the USA. At the same time, the company is counting on above-average growth prospects for its value-added offerings in both industrial and non-industrial application areas. STEMMER IMAGING regards Phase 1 Technology as a targeted platform investment for the expansion of existing customers and the acquisition of new customers.

Arne Dehn, CEO of STEMMER IMAGING AG, comments: "We see our current entry into the North American market at exactly the right time, as the increasing regional fragmentation of the global economy is creating enormous openings. To seize these opportunities, we look forward to working with the experienced team led by Rusty Ponce de Leon."

Founder and President of Phase 1 Technology and past Chairman of the Association for Advanced Automation, Rusty Ponce de Leon explains: "Personally, I am very pleased that we as Phase 1 Technology are now the platform to actively drive the consolidation process in the North American vision market, which has long been seen as an inevitable occurrence. We are convinced of STEMMER IMAGING's systems house concept as an innovative value-added offering and see it as an excellent basis for our customers and suppliers to achieve joint success."



About STEMMER IMAGING

STEMMER IMAGING is the leading international systems house for machine vision technology.

With a background of all-round engineering expertise, STEMMER IMAGING delivers the entire spectrum of machine vision services for both, industrial and non-industrial applications – from value-added services to the development of subsystems and its own products, based on an extensive commercial range of products.



