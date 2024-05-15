EQS-News: Supervisory Board and CFO Marc Hess jointly agree for him to leave Aareal Bank AG at the end of his contract

EQS-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board and CFO Marc Hess jointly agree for him to leave Aareal Bank AG at the end of his contract



15.05.2024 / 07:29 CET/CEST

Wiesbaden, 15 May 2024 – Aareal Bank’s Supervisory Board and Aareal Bank Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Marc Hess, have jointly agreed for him to leave the Group at the end of his contract, which will expire at the end of the year. The Supervisory Board will decide upon a successor for Marc Hess in the Management Board in due course. Marc Hess will keep his current responsibilities until his successor arrives, thus ensuring a smooth handover.

Aareal Bank AG’s Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jean Pierre Mustier, said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Marc Hess. As a highly recognised finance and capital markets expert, he has made a significant contribution to steering the Bank through challenging markets and times of deep uncertainty. In addition, he has excellently positioned the Bank in the capital markets. The Bank stands firm with outstanding capital and liquidity positions and is ready to enter a new phase under private ownership. I would like to wish him all the best for his endeavors and hope that our paths cross again in the future.”

Marc Hess has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Aareal Bank Group since October 2018, being responsible for the Treasury, Finance, and Investor Relations divisions. He also took on interim responsibility for the Group’s Strategy division. Under Marc Hess’ leadership, the Aareal Next Level strategy was successfully revised in 2020, laying the foundation for the strong operating performance of Aareal Bank.

From 2007 to 2018, he was Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Postbank AG.



