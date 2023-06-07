EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Annual General Meeting passes resolution to pay dividend of 0.70 per share; Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Munich, 7 June 2023 At the ordinary Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE presented a report to the shareholders concerning the development during the year 2022 and the current business situation. After a good start to the business year 2022, the substantial increase in Inflation and macroeconomic uncertainties caused a tangible decline in demand. Sales in 2022 were 748 million (2021: 757 million) and earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) amounted to 40 million (2021: 73 million).

In the first quarter of 2023, the acquired divisions of Omnova were only included in the financial statements for one month. This meant that the restrained demand could not yet be compensated. Sales in the months January to March 2023 therefore came down by 3 % compared with the equivalent year-earlier quarter to 206 million. EBIT for the quarter fell by 62 % compared with the previous year to 7.6 million, primarily owing to the lack of demand and resulting low utilization of production capacity, and the expenses in connection with the Omnova acquisition.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board submitted a proposal to pay out a dividend of 0.70 per share (2022: 1.00), which the Annual General Meeting approved by a large majority. Mr. Andreas Engelhardt was re-elected as a Member of the Supervisory Board also by a large majority. All other agenda items at the Annual General Meeting were likewise approved.

At the meeting of the Supervisory Board held after the Annual General Meeting, Mr Andreas Engelhardt was again elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution for a premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2028.

You will find additional information on SURTECO GROUP SE and on the Annual General Meeting of the company including the voting results and a video recording on the Internet at www.ir.surteco.com/hv.

Contact:

SURTECO GROUP SE Martin Miller

Investor Relations and Press Office

T: +49 8274 9988-508

F: +49 8274 9988-515

ir@surteco.com



Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized holding company with international operations. The company listed on the stock exchange combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. The comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edgebandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. With more than 3,000 employees at 22 production sites worldwide, the Group generates annual sales of around EUR 748 million in fiscal year 2022. 24 % of these sales are generated in Germany, 45 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 31 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.

The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

