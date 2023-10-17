|
EQS-News: SUSE S.A.: Mandatory Ownership Notification
EQS-News: SUSE S.A.
Mandatory Ownership Notification
Notification referred to in Article 3(1) of the Luxembourg law of 21 July 2012 on
[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder as at 1 October 2012 (date of entry into force of the Law);
[X] the notifying person becomes a majority shareholder following a transaction;
[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder that falls below one of the thresholds laid down in Article 1(1) of the Law;
[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder that acquires additional securities of the company concerned.
Done in Luxembourg on 16 October 2023
Signature
|English
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|LU2333210958
|SUSE5A
|,
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|1751097
