Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.10.2023 20:10:03

EQS-News: SUSE S.A.: Mandatory Ownership Notification

EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SUSE S.A.: Mandatory Ownership Notification

17.10.2023 / 20:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mandatory Ownership Notification

Notification referred to in Article 3(1) of the Luxembourg law of 21 July 2012 on
squeeze-out and sell-out of securities of companies currently admitted or previously admitted to trading on a regulated market or having been offered to the public and amending the Law of 23 December 1998 establishing a financial sector supervisory commission

(hereinafter, the “Law”)

 

  1. Identity of the issuer or underlying issuer of existing securities to which voting rights are attached: SUSE SA

 

  1. Identity of the majority shareholder: Marcel LUX III S.à r.l.

 

  1. Identity of the persons acting in concert with the majority shareholder:: N/A

 

  1. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box(es)):

 

[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder as at 1 October 2012 (date of entry into force of the Law);

 

[X] the notifying person becomes a majority shareholder following a transaction;

 

[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder that falls below one of the thresholds laid down in Article 1(1) of the Law;

 

[ ] the notifying person is a majority shareholder that acquires additional securities of the company concerned.

  1. Date and description of the transaction that triggered the notification requirement: Settlement of the voluntary public purchase offer by Marcel LUX III S.à r.l. on 6 October 2023
  2. Ways securities are held: Directly in dematerialized form

 

  1. Notification details:

 

A. Capital carrying voting rights
Total amount of the company's capital on which the calculation is based: USD 17,101,499.80 represented by 171,014,998 shares without any nominal value
 
 
 
 
Securities (identified by their ISIN code, the register of shareholders or other identification criteria)		 Situation prior to the transaction that triggered the notification requirement  
Situation after the transaction that triggered the notification requirement
 
 
Amount of capital carrying voting rights (direct and indirect)		 Amount of capital carrying voting rights Percentage of capital carrying voting rights
 
direct		  
indirect		  
direct		  
indirect
LU2333210958 USD 13,506,022 represented by 135,060,220 shares USD 16,790,830.40 represented by 167,908,304 shares   98.18%  
TOTAL USD 13,506,022 represented by 135,060,220 shares USD 16,790,830.40 represented by 167,908,304 shares   98.18%  

 

 

 
B. Voting rights
Total amount of the company's voting rights on which the calculation is based: 171,014,998
 
 
 
Securities (identified by their ISIN code, the register of shareholders or other identification criteria)		 Situation prior to the transaction that triggered the notification requirement  
Situation after the transaction that triggered the notification obligation
 
 
 
 
Number of voting rights		  
Number of voting rights		 Percentage of voting rights
direct indirect direct indirect
LU2333210958 135,060,220 167,908,304   98.18%  
TOTAL 135,060,220 167,908,304   98.18%  


 

  1. Additional information (where appropriate): Following settlement of its voluntary public purchase offer by Marcel LUX III S.à r.l. for all ordinary shares in SUSE SA on 6 October 2023, Marcel LUX III S.à r.l. held 167,908,304 shares carrying voting rights in SUSE SA, representing 98.18% of the total voting rights in SUSE SA.

 

 

Done in Luxembourg on 16 October 2023

 

Signature


17.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2333210958
WKN: SUSE5A
Indices: ,
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1751097

 
End of News EQS News Service

1751097  17.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751097&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SUSE S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SUSE S.A.mehr Analysen

04.09.23 SUSE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.08.23 SUSE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.08.23 SUSE Hold Deutsche Bank AG
18.08.23 SUSE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.08.23 SUSE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SUSE S.A. 10,78 -0,55% SUSE S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Im Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen