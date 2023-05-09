EQS-News: Symrise AG: Executive Board contract of CFO Olaf Klinger extended ahead of schedule until January 2028

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 16:30:03

Symrise AG: Executive Board contract of CFO Olaf Klinger extended ahead of schedule until January 2028

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Symrise AG: Executive Board contract of CFO Olaf Klinger extended ahead of schedule until January 2028

09.05.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release                   

 

 

Holzminden, May 9, 2023

 

 

Executive Board contract of CFO Olaf Klinger extended ahead of schedule until January 2028
Recognition for successful work in the finance division since 2016
Symrise is also committed to continuity and stability in the Executive Board
 

 

 

In its meeting of May 9, 2023, the Symrise Supervisory Board prematurely extended the contract of CFO Olaf Klinger. With his comprehensive expertise and years of experience, Olaf Klinger will continue to head the financial division of Symrise for another four years until January 2028.

Michael König, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Symrise stands for sustainability and consistency. By prematurely renewing the extension of Olaf Klingers contract until 2028, we are sending a signal of continuity while underlining our recognition of his excellent performance. We look forward to continued collaboration with Mr. Klinger toward our common goal of continuously expanding the position of Symrise as a leading company in the industry.

Olaf Klinger (58) has been responsible for the finance division since January, 2016. Since his appointment to the Executive Board, he has supported the company with a number of strategic growth initiatives. These include the accompaniment of many acquisitions, such as ADF/IDF in the USA, French fragrance experts Neroli and Romani, Canadian company Giraffe and Chinese company Wing Pet Food. Milestones from his time in office were the issuance of numerous financing instruments, most recently the first ESG (Environment, Social, Governance)-linked bond by Symrise AG of 750 million last year.

 

 

About Symrise: Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food. Its sales of approximately  4.6 billion in the 2022 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented in more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise always inspiring more

 

www.symrise.com

 
 
 		  
