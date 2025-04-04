Cannaisseur Group Aktie
ISIN: US1379311012
|
04.04.2025 15:01:06
EQS-News: TCRG Executes Letter of Intent (LOI) to Acquire $35 Million in AgTech and Sensor Technology Assets
|
EQS-News: The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
ATLANTA, GA - April 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TCRG) ("TCG" or the "Company") today announced that it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire $35 Million in assets involving agricultural technology and sensor-based security and networking solutions. Upon completion, this transaction is expected to reposition TCRG as a next-generation platform for innovation in AgTech and smart infrastructure, with revenue-generating capabilities, initiating a strategic business transformation.
The contemplated transaction involves the acquisition of two distinct asset portfolios:
The execution of the LOI also anticipates a change of control event, whereby existing management will transition oversight to a new leadership team responsible for executing the company’s growth post-transaction.
The transaction is expected to provide immediate asset value and operational infrastructure, allowing TCRG to emerge as a diversified public company engaged in two high-growth industries: sustainable food technology and advanced industrial and vehicular sensor solutions.
Key anticipated benefits to TCRG shareholders include:
"This LOI represents a significant milestone in TCRG’s journey as we transition into a fully operating company with tangible assets and revenue-generating potential," said Floretta Gogo, CEO of TCRG. "This proposed transaction not only defines a clear strategic path forward but also lays a strong foundation for long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value. Delivering on our commitments to investors has always been a priority, and this milestone is a testament to that promise."
The transaction remains subject to definitive agreements, customary due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions. Additional details will be made available to the public as progress toward closing is made.
As part of our ongoing commitment to corporate transparency and strategic growth, TCRG recently filed Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to FORM S-1 on March 27, 2025, which became effective on March 28, 2025. This amendment updates our registration statement to incorporate our latest financial disclosures, ensuring investors have the most current and accurate information.
About The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.
The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TCRG) is a publicly traded entity currently undergoing a strategic transformation. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the company intends to operate as a diversified technology platform focused on agricultural innovation and sensor-based security and vehicular solutions.
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, OTCQB(R) Venture Market, and OTC Pink(R) Open Market, providing a transparent trading environment for over 10,000 U.S. and international securities. The OTC Pink Market serves as an accessible platform for early-stage growth companies, enabling them to build shareholder value and transition to higher-tier markets as they expand.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future financial performance, shareholder value, market expansion, and strategic growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact Information:
Jordan Balencic, Investor Relations
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.
04.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US1379311012
|EQS News ID:
|2112040
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2112040 04.04.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cannaisseur Group Inc Registered shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cannaisseur Group Inc Registered shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cannaisseur Group Inc Registered shs
|0,29
|-4,78%