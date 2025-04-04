EQS-News: TCRG Executes Letter of Intent (LOI) to Acquire $35 Million in AgTech and Sensor Technology Assets

EQS-News: The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

TCRG Executes Letter of Intent (LOI) to Acquire $35 Million in AgTech and Sensor Technology Assets



04.04.2025 / 15:01 CET/CEST

ATLANTA, GA - April 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TCRG) ("TCG" or the "Company") today announced that it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire $35 Million in assets involving agricultural technology and sensor-based security and networking solutions. Upon completion, this transaction is expected to reposition TCRG as a next-generation platform for innovation in AgTech and smart infrastructure, with revenue-generating capabilities, initiating a strategic business transformation.

The contemplated transaction involves the acquisition of two distinct asset portfolios:

Agricultural Tech (AgTech) – A soy processing and human nutrition platform, encompassing real property, manufacturing facilities, site improvements, and intellectual property related to animal feed, human food and nutraceutical products.

Sensor Technology – A portfolio that includes proprietary vehicle sensor and security systems integrating 24/7 camera-and-radar surveillance, as well as networking technologies for agricultural, automotive, aerospace and industrial applications.

The execution of the LOI also anticipates a change of control event, whereby existing management will transition oversight to a new leadership team responsible for executing the company’s growth post-transaction.

The transaction is expected to provide immediate asset value and operational infrastructure, allowing TCRG to emerge as a diversified public company engaged in two high-growth industries: sustainable food technology and advanced industrial and vehicular sensor solutions.

Key anticipated benefits to TCRG shareholders include:

Operational Transformation: Transitioning to a fully operating business with significant asset value.

Diversification: Expanding into high demand sectors, positioning the company for long-term growth and a potential uplist to the NASDAQ.

Leadership Renewal: Appointing a new team focused on executing a targeted, growth-oriented and operational strategy.

Enhanced Capital Access: Strengthening the company’s ability to secure future investments in core business lines.

"This LOI represents a significant milestone in TCRG’s journey as we transition into a fully operating company with tangible assets and revenue-generating potential," said Floretta Gogo, CEO of TCRG. "This proposed transaction not only defines a clear strategic path forward but also lays a strong foundation for long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value. Delivering on our commitments to investors has always been a priority, and this milestone is a testament to that promise."

The transaction remains subject to definitive agreements, customary due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions. Additional details will be made available to the public as progress toward closing is made.

As part of our ongoing commitment to corporate transparency and strategic growth, TCRG recently filed Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to FORM S-1 on March 27, 2025, which became effective on March 28, 2025. This amendment updates our registration statement to incorporate our latest financial disclosures, ensuring investors have the most current and accurate information.

About The Cannaisseur Group, Inc.

The Cannaisseur Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TCRG) is a publicly traded entity currently undergoing a strategic transformation. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the company intends to operate as a diversified technology platform focused on agricultural innovation and sensor-based security and vehicular solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future financial performance, shareholder value, market expansion, and strategic growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Jordan Balencic, Investor Relations

Email: jordan@thecannaisseurgroup.com

Website: thecannaisseurgroup.com

