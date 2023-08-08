|
EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases consolidated revenue in H1 2023 - temporary effects weigh on result
Sassenberg, August 8, 2023 technotrans continues its growth trajectory: The Group increased consolidated revenue in H1 2023 by a substantial 16.3 % to 132.5 million. The consolidated operating result (EBIT), already planned in as weaker for the first half, came to 5.9 million (previous year: 6.2 million) and the derived EBIT margin reached 4.5 % (previous year: 5.5 %); these were below expectations. The focus markets Plastics, Energy Management and Print as well as the selectively served Laser & Machine Tools market achieved double-digit growth rates. Energy Management doubled its revenue year on year. After record levels of demand during the pandemic, revenue in the Healthcare & Analytics focus market did not match the prior-year figure. technotrans used signs of easing in the procurement markets to clear its order backlog, which remained high at 93 million. The book-to-bill ratio changed accordingly to 0.9. The Board of Management expects revenue development to remain strong in the second half. Against the backdrop of new economic and market-related challenges, the Board of Management is adjusting the forecast for the 2023 financial year. It expects consolidated revenue at the upper end of the range of 255 to 265 million. The anticipated EBIT margin is adjusted from the previous range of 6.2 % to 7.2 % to now 5.0 % to 6.0 %. A return on capital employed (ROCE) in the range of 13.0 % to 14.0 % is therefore expected.
The business performance in the first half confirms that technotrans is steadily extending its market position. The Energy Management area is performing especially well, having doubled its revenue compared with the previous year. We are therefore satisfied with the revenue performancem, remarked Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. However, the earnings performance has fallen short of our expectations. In particular, delayed price effects on the materials and customer side unexpectedly impacted earnings. We anticipate that the action we have taken will increasingly have the desired effect as the financial year progresses.
Revenue significantly increased - temporary effects weigh on result
Energy Management focus market doubles revenue
More fluid supply chains enabling clearing of order backlog
Sharpening of the Future Ready 2025 strategy
Sustainability: focus on vehicle fleet and product expertise
Outlook
In order to reflect these factors suitably, the Board of Management has initiated specific measures to increase profitability and is adjusting the forecast. For the 2023 financial year, it expects consolidated revenue to be at the upper end of the range of 255 to 265 million. The anticipated EBIT margin has been adjusted from previously between 6.2 % and 7.2 % to 5.0 % and 6.0 % in a reflection of the increasingly challenging economic environment. The return on capital employed (ROCE) is correspondingly expected to be in the range of 13.0 % to 14.0 %.
The medium-term forecast of revenue in the range of 265 to 285 million for the 2025 financial year, with an EBIT margin of 9.0 % to 12.0 % and ROCE in excess of 15.0 %, remains valid provided there is no marked deterioration in the overall economic situation.
technotrans remains on track for growth and is investing in the future. We are systematically pursuing the medium-term goals of the Future Ready 2025 strategy. To that end we are now sharpening our strategic profile and proactively tackling new challenges, declared Michael Finger.
For further information, visit: www.technotrans.com
