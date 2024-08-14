|
EQS-News: technotrans significantly increases earnings in Q2 and remains on track for the total year
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
technotrans significantly increases earnings in Q2 and remains on track for the full year
Sassenberg, August 14, 2024 - technotrans increased its performance as expected despite a persistently difficult economic environment and remains on track for the full year 2024. This is proven by a significantly higher EBIT margin of 6.2 % in Q2 2024 compared with Q1 (0.7%). Group revenue amounted to € 115.3 million in the first half of the financial year (previous year: € 132.5 million). Consolidated EBIT reached € 4.0 million (previous year: € 5.9 million). This results in an EBIT margin of 3.5 % (previous year: 4.5 %). EBIT includes one-off expenses of € 0.8 million for the efficiency program. Without these expenses, an EBIT margin of 4.2 % would have been achieved. The return on capital employed (ROCE) amounted to 11.5 % (previous year: 12.4 %). The efficiency program was implemented as planned. technotrans ended the second quarter with a solid order backlog of € 84 million. On this basis, the Board of Management expects increasing revenue and earnings momentum in the second half of 2024. The guidance of achieving revenue between € 245 and 270 million with an EBIT margin of 5.5 % to 7.5 % in the 2024 financial year is confirmed. The mid-term targets for the 2025 financial year also remain valid.
"technotrans significantly increased its profitability in the second quarter of 2024 despite the weak economy. We therefore remain on track in the first half of the year in terms of our revenue and earnings expectations. This reflects the positive effects of the ttSprint efficiency program, which we are systematically driving forward," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "In addition, significant new orders acquired this year underline the promising outlook for technotrans".
Significant increase in profitability in Q2 2024
The Group's EBIT reached € 4.0 million (previous year: € 5.9 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 3.5 % (previous year: 4.5 %). At 6.2 %, profitability in Q2 2024 was significantly higher than the previous year's figure of 3.7 %. Main reason is the earnings contributions from the service business. EBIT includes one-off expenses of € 0.8 million for the efficiency program. Without these expenses, an EBIT margin of 4.2 % would have been achieved. The return on capital employed (ROCE) amounted to 11.5 % (previous year: 12.4 %).
New major orders for e-buses and data centers
In the Print segment, reports from the major printing press manufacturers about significant incoming orders at the leading trade fair drupa underline the expectation of an upturn in revenue in the second half of 2024.
Efficiency program as comprehensive Group transformation
Board of Management confirms guidance
The Board of Management therefore confirms the forecast of achieving Group revenue between € 245 million and € 270 million with an EBIT margin of 5.5 % to 7.5 % and a ROCE of between 14.0 % and 16.0 % in the 2024 financial year. Expenses from the efficiency program are included in this figure.
The mid-term targets of achieving revenue between € 265 million and € 285 million with an EBIT margin of 9.0 % to 12.0 % and a ROCE of over 15 % in the 2025 financial year remain unchanged. This does not include M&A transactions.
"We are countering the weak economy with a sound business model, a clear strategy, financial stability and a highly motivated team. With our ttSprint efficiency program, we are also sustainably reducing our structural costs. This will enable us to achieve our targets for 2024 and 2025 even under difficult economic conditions," emphasizes Michael Finger.
Further information at: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
14.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
