EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG holds successful 2024 Capital Markets Day

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group, hosted the virtual Capital Markets Day 2024 in his debut presentation and provided analysts, investors, shareholders, media, and partners with valuable insight into the strategic vision and growth ambitions of the newly merged The NAGA Group, which now has a much bigger global footprint, a diversified client base, and top talent to realize its ambitious goals.
For those unable to attend the live event, a complete replay of the event and the corresponding company presentation are available at group.naga.com/investor-relations/news-and-presentations-webcasts?lang=en.
NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.
