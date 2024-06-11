EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: Majority portfolio company GINDUMAC, European leader in B2B machinery trading, acquires B2B platform for wood machinery

EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

The Platform Group AG: Majority portfolio company GINDUMAC, European leader in B2B machinery trading, acquires B2B platform for wood machinery

Düsseldorf, 11 June 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has acquired Wehrmann GmbH & Co. KG via its majority portfolio company GINDUMAC Group. GINDUMAC (Global Industrial Machinery Cluster), Europe's leading B2B transaction platform for machinery in the metal and plastics processing industry, is driving forward the growth of its platform strategy with the acquisition of the B2B platform for wood machinery.

Daniel Kaiser, Co-CEO of GINDUMAC: “As a B2B platform, we have grown very strongly in recent years, and all of that organically. This acquisition puts us in a position to tap into a completely new market segment: wood processing machines. Moreover, we can diversify our range of services within the GINDUMAC Group by offering storage, maintenance, and assembly services for our platform. This takes our B2B machine platform to a new dimension and Wehrmann is a perfect fit.”

Wehrmann has a tradition of over 80 years in the wood processing industry and has consistently positioned itself as a global B2B platform for wood machinery as well as special machines and services since 2010. The company is based in Barntrup, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “The acquisition of Wehrmann will further expand our activities in the area of machine platforms in line with our strategy of tapping into attractive niches. Our innovative software solutions will help to exploit Wehrmann's full potential through the digitalization and modernization of trading activities.”

The acquisition is effective retroactively as of 1 January 2024 and will be closed in June 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 21 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 23 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com