08.11.2023 16:45:33
EQS-News: The Social Chain AG: Creditors' meeting approves the sale of DS Group
EQS-News: The Social Chain AG
Berlin, 8 November 2023 – The creditors' meeting of The Social Chain AG today approved the sale of the DS Group to Ralf Dümmel and other existing shareholders.
Jana Walker
presse@socialchain.de
