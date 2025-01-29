EQS-News: thyssenkrupp nucera appoints Klaus Ohlig as new CTO

29.01.2025 08:17:37

thyssenkrupp nucera appoints Klaus Ohlig as new CTO

thyssenkrupp nucera appoints Klaus Ohlig as new CTO (news with additional features)

thyssenkrupp nucera appoints Klaus Ohlig as new CTO

  • Klaus Ohlig to join thyssenkrupp nucera as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as of July 1, 2025
  • Fulvio Federico will advise as a consultant, ensuring a smooth transition
  • Management team will continue to drive innovation and growth in the hydrogen market

Dortmund, January 29, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp nucera Management AG appoints Klaus Ohlig as new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective July 1, 2025. Klaus Ohlig will succeed Fulvio Federico, who has decided to not extend his contract for personal reasons. To ensure a smooth and seamless transition, Fulvio Federico will continue to support thyssenkrupp nucera on a consultancy basis for at least one year, providing strategic guidance and technical expertise to maintain continuity and stability.

“We are delighted to welcome Klaus Ohlig to thyssenkrupp nucera. With over 30 years of extensive experience in process engineering and a proven track record of leading diverse technology portfolios, his expertise will be instrumental in advancing thyssenkrupp nucera's commitment to technology leadership. Klaus Ohlig will play a key role in advancing technological and key components’ capabilities and strengthen nucera’s market position. We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to Fulvio Federico for his significant contribution and dedication over the last decade”, says Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera, added: “Klaus Ohlig’s impressive track record, extensive technological expertise and exceptional leadership qualities make him an excellent addition to our team. We look forward working with him to further enhance our technology portfolio and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

Klaus Ohlig distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at Linde, notably as Executive Director Research & Development at Linde Engineering in Pullach, where he managed global teams and was responsible for the development and expansion of Linde Engineering’s technology portfolio. Before that, he was Managing Director of Linde Kryotechnik AG in Switzerland.

With this appointment, the Management Board of thyssenkrupp nucera will be composed of Dr. Werner Ponikwar as CEO, Dr. Stefan Hahn, who succeeds Dr. Arno Pfannschmidt as CFO on March 1, and Klaus Ohlig as CTO, effective from July 1, 2025. Together, the management team will continue to drive the growth strategy of thyssenkrupp nucera and consistently scale the business.

 

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is part of the Prime Standard sub-segment of the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

