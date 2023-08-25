EQS-News: Tion Renewables AG publishes Sustainability Report 2022

|
Tion Renewables AG publishes Sustainability Report 2022
Gruenwald, August 25, 2023. Tion Renewables AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) today published its third sustainability report in a row. It provides an overview of the ESG activities of both Tion Renewables AG and its subsidiaries (Tion, company) and depicts the sustainability goals and target achievements of the reporting year 2022. The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Universal Standards 2021 of the Global Reporting Initiative.
Selection of ESG highlights for the reporting year 2022
In addition to the aforementioned ESG highlights, it is worth emphasizing that Tion has managed to achieve 12 of its 15 sustainability targets set for 2022.
Moreover, the company reports on the manner in which its ESG activities contribute to the fulfillment of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, and the European Green Deal, which aims to achieve a carbon-neutral Europe by 2050.
A key element within Tions third sustainability report is the sustainability strategy defined by the Management Board, which is primarily derived from the companys sustainability framework. The sustainability framework focuses on the areas on which Tion can have a significant impact from an ESG criteria perspectivethe environment, people, and partners.
The report also includes a section on the popular topic of supply chains in the context of renewable energy generation. Following the acquisition of its first battery energy storage system (BESS) in November 2022, Tion has expanded its supply chain analysis report, which covers potential environmental and social impacts and risks along the supply chains the company uses for wind and solar power generation and energy storage through BESS. A complementarily developed supply chain management system ensures regular improvements of the system as well as the actual tracking of identified risks.
Comment by Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO/CIO of Tion Renewables AG
2022 was another eventful year for us. In particular, the closing of our first green loan confirmed our decision to focus on transparency in the area of sustainability at an early stage. As such, our third voluntary sustainability report, which aims to provide a comprehensive overview of our ESG efforts, is intended to once again reflect our commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable practices with regard to our environment, our people, and our partners.
Tions full Sustainability Report 2022 is available for download from the ESG section of the companys website at www.tion-renewables.com/esg.
About Tion
