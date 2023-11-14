EQS-News: UET AG (aconnic) partners with CMC Networks to bring NFV and NaaS to Service Providers in Africa and the Middle East

EQS-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision

UET AG (aconnic) partners with CMC Networks to bring NFV and NaaS to Service Providers in Africa and the Middle East



14.11.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

UET United Electronic Technology AG (aconnic) partners with CMC Networks to bring NFV and NaaS to Service Providers in Africa and the Middle East

The CMC Fusion™ NaaS platform will integrate aconnic’s uSphir OS & NFV platform to accelerate service deployments for service providers in these regions.

UET United Electronic Technology AG (aconnic) (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, has partnered with CMC Networks to bring network function virtualization (NFV) to service providers across Africa and the Middle East. CMC Networks is deploying aconnic’s uSphir OS & NFV platform as part of its CMC Fusion™ Network as a Service (NaaS) offering, helping to accelerate service deployments for customers across these regions. The partner CMC Networks is a global Tier 1 service provider.

“Africa is strategically important for aconnic to expand the business, and we are looking forward to becoming even more involved in this fast-growing region in the future”, said Werner Neubauer, CEO of aconnic (previously UET Group).

The uSphir OS & NFV platform is specially designed for disaggregated networks, integrating hardware, software and applications from multiple vendors to ensure carrier-grade network performance. When combined with the on-demand CMC Fusion™ NaaS platform, service providers in Africa and the Middle East will benefit from service delivery automation to speed up new deployments at scale.

“NFV enables service providers to deploy services in new and innovative ways, delivering the value customers are expecting with added speed and flexibility. CMC Networks’ customers will be able to select any virtual network function (VNF) and any hardware platform with our open uSphir ecosystem, which is a significant value-add,” said Werner Neubauer. “We are thrilled to work together with one of the largest pan-African and Middle Eastern network connectivity service providers to enable next-generation connectivity in the region.”

The uSphir OS & NFV platform enables open network disaggregation to transform any whitebox into a fully operational universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE). It provides a turnkey solution with all the benefits of open-source software, but with the added security, performance, management, and orchestration features that service providers require. CMC Fusion™ will integrate this solution, alongside a number of other network services spanning cloud, security, software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and more, to provide customers with fast and on-demand connectivity at scale.

“CMC has been providing services for over 30 years, combining network reach across six continents with a range of services to solve local challenges with world-class solutions,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO of CMC Networks. “We are always looking at ways to improve our network even further for our customers, and this a very exciting partnership with aconnic to improve delivery timelines and enhance our value proposition. Fast, flexible and on-demand service delivery is critical to the efficient operations of the modern service provider, and a key driver for revenue growth. It’s great to collaborate with a partner that shares our vision for innovation and next-generation connectivity services in Africa and the Middle East.”

CMC Networks operates across more than 110 service locations with a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient network. It has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific







About CMC Networks:

CMC Networks is a global Tier 1 service provider that enables and accelerates digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa and providing services for over 30 years, it combines network reach across six continents with innovation in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, EDGE, SDN, virtualisation, and a range of services to solve local enterprise challenges with world-class solutions.

CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals, and various non-profit organisations, operating more than 110 Service Locations providing a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient network.

CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, UK, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. CMC’s majority shareholders are The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with $222 billion of assets under management across 365 investment vehicles.

About UET United Electronic Technology AG (aconnic):

UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology company with hardware, software and service systems to build and operate telecommunications networks for secure, energy-efficient and sustainable digitalization. Sustainability is a central part of the business model. The UET Group is the only company in the industry with an own value chain with research and development, manufacturing, service and sustainable agriculture for climate-neutral operations. The product portfolio includes network equipment, CO2 storage and the production of bioenergy sources. Systems and services are used by customers including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international system supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development and production and headquarters in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006. 250 employees in eight countries generated sales of around 60 million euros with annual growth of 20 percent.

