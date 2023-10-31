EQS-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG publishes the report for the first half-year 2023

EQS-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, today publishes the report for the first half of 2023 on the figures for the first half of 2023 already announced on September7, 2023.

The UET Group increased revenues and profit in the first half of 2023.

Revenues increased by 70% to 34.350 million EUR in the first half of 2023 (previous year: 20.215 million EUR). With a total of 57.7 million EUR, the order backlog as of June 30, 2023 represents the highest value in the history of the UET Group.

In the first half of the year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 5.379 million EUR (previous year: -0.250 million EUR). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 3.599 million EUR in the first six months, compared with -1.857 million EUR in the same period of the previous year.

Current planning continues UET AG expects revenue growth of around 20% for the full year and an operating EBIT margin of 8% for the full year 2023.

Further financial data and information can be found in the UET half-year report 2023. The report will be available on the UET Group website (http://www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations.

About UET United Electronic Technology AG

UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology company with hardware, software and service systems for the establishment and operation of telecommunications networks for secure, energy-efficient and sustainable digitization. Sustainability is a central part of the business model. The UET Group has as a value chain with research and development, supply chain and service. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international systems supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development and production and headquarters in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the German Stock Exchange since 2006. With an annual growth rate of 20 percent, its 250 employees in eight countries generate revenues of around 60 million euros.

