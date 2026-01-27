EQS-News: UPDATE: Quantumzyme Announces Next-Generation Enzyme Engineering Platform for More Efficient Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

UPDATE: Quantumzyme Announces Next-Generation Enzyme Engineering Platform for More Efficient Pharmaceutical Manufacturing



27.01.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAN DIEGO, CA - January 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a biotransformation company focused on sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced a breakthrough advancement in its proprietary enzyme development platform, introducing a new generation of high-performance enzymes designed to improve efficiency across pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Quantumzyme’s newly developed enzymes demonstrate enhanced stability, selectivity, and compatibility with lower-cost extraction solvents, including isopropyl alcohol, as an alternative to commonly used solvents such as ethyl acetate. Based on internal testing and early-stage evaluations, these characteristics may enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to reduce solvent usage, raw material costs, and downstream processing requirements while maintaining high product quality.

Preliminary internal analyses indicate that, under certain manufacturing conditions, Quantumzyme’s next-generation enzyme systems could support meaningful improvements in production economics. Potential drivers of improved operational performance include:

Reduced solvent and material costs

Improved reaction efficiency and conversion rates

Lower energy and purification requirements

Shorter production cycles

Enhanced scalability for commercial manufacturing

“These results mark an important step forward in our efforts to modernize pharmaceutical manufacturing through advanced enzyme engineering,” stated Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantumzyme Corp. “Our platform is designed to help manufacturers improve process efficiency and cost structure while supporting broader sustainability objectives. While results will vary by application, we believe this technology has the potential to deliver significant value across a range of pharmaceutical processes.”

The technology is particularly relevant for high-volume active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and complex chiral compounds, where solvent usage and purification steps account for a substantial portion of total manufacturing costs. Quantumzyme’s platform is designed for integration into existing production workflows, which may reduce the need for significant capital investment.

In addition to potential economic benefits, the enzyme systems support more environmentally responsible manufacturing practices by enabling the use of lower-impact solvents, reducing waste generation, and lowering overall process energy requirements.

The Company’s recent enzyme development advancements are supported by the use of artificial intelligence and computational modeling tools designed to assist in enzyme analysis and optimization. These tools are used to evaluate biochemical datasets, model structure–function relationships, and assess performance characteristics such as stability, selectivity, and solvent compatibility. The application of these methods is intended to support a more systematic and data-informed development process alongside traditional laboratory research.

The Company’s computational framework is designed to incorporate experimental results to refine predictive models over time, supporting incremental improvements in enzyme design and process efficiency. While these technologies may contribute to reduced development timelines and improved consistency, all enzyme candidates remain subject to laboratory validation, scale-up testing, and applicable regulatory considerations. The Company believes that the continued integration of artificial intelligence into its research and development activities may support long-term process optimization and manufacturing reliability, without altering established quality or compliance standards.

Quantumzyme expects to initiate pilot-scale programs and commercial collaborations with pharmaceutical manufacturing partners beginning in 2026. Multiple validation projects are currently underway to further assess performance across different use cases and production environments.

This advancement reinforces Quantumzyme’s position in green chemistry and next-generation biocatalysis as the pharmaceutical industry continues to pursue more efficient, resilient, and sustainable manufacturing models.

For more information and updates, please visit www.quantumzymecorp.com and the Company’s profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QTZM.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a biotransformation company focused on advancing sustainable enzyme-based solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in green chemistry, the Company applies quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to develop biocatalysts designed to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and support environmentally responsible production. By integrating computational modeling with laboratory validation, Quantumzyme aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantumzyme Corp. (“Quantumzyme”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect Quantumzyme’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice.

Quantumzyme makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Any references to market trends, scientific advancements, or industry insights are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be interpreted as endorsements, guarantees, or definitive predictions of future developments. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantumzyme or its affiliates.

Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 225-2902

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Quantumzyme Corp