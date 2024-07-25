EQS-News: USU Again Recognized as a Leading Global Provider in Enterprise Service Management

25.07.2024 10:15:12

USU Again Recognized as a Leading Global Provider in Enterprise Service Management

USU Again Recognized as a Leading Global Provider in Enterprise Service Management

Möglingen, July 25, 2024.

In the current study "Vendor Selection Matrix™ Enterprise Service Management Solutions" by Research In Action (RIA), USU was recognized as one of the leading providers worldwide in the field of Enterprise Service Management (ESM). The USU Enterprise Service Management solution received top marks in the categories of recommendation rate, price-performance ratio, and customer satisfaction. In the overall ranking of the 20 listed international providers, USU achieved a score of 9.24, securing third place. The complete study is available for free download on the USU website.

Market Study Provides Comprehensive Insights

The report is based on a survey of approximately 1,000 IT and business managers with budget responsibilities from various industries. It offers a well-founded decision-making aid in selecting an ESM provider and identifies the key market trends. Among the top trends are the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), which help companies optimize their operations and create a more efficient working environment. The focus on the Digital User Experience (DEX) requires IT organizations to fundamentally change their approach to technology and service delivery.

USU Impresses with AI-Driven Platform
The analysts from Research In Action particularly highlight USU's AI-driven platform, which aims to enhance user-friendliness, increase operational efficiency, and maximize customer value. USU received the second-highest score worldwide for the breadth and depth of its solution offerings.

Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU, comments:
"We are very pleased to once again secure a top position with our ESM solution in this dynamic growth market. This award confirms our strategy of continuously improving our customers' services through innovative technologies like AI."

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG.

