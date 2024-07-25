|
EQS-News: USU Again Recognized as a Leading Global Provider in Enterprise Service Management
Möglingen, July 25, 2024.
Market Study Provides Comprehensive Insights
The report is based on a survey of approximately 1,000 IT and business managers with budget responsibilities from various industries. It offers a well-founded decision-making aid in selecting an ESM provider and identifies the key market trends. Among the top trends are the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), which help companies optimize their operations and create a more efficient working environment. The focus on the Digital User Experience (DEX) requires IT organizations to fundamentally change their approach to technology and service delivery.
USU Impresses with AI-Driven Platform
Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU, comments:
About USU Software AG
As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
