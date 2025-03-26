EQS-News: USU Successfully Completes AutoQML Research Project

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Möglingen, March 26, 2025

USU, together with seven partners, has successfully completed the AutoQML research project. Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the project aimed to combine methods of automated machine learning (AutoML) with the capabilities of quantum computing. As part of the project, an open-source platform was developed to make this forward-looking technology more accessible to businesses.

AutoML simplifies the development of AI models by automating many manual steps. By integrating quantum computing, these processes can become even more efficient and powerful. The AutoQML platform provides a modular library that includes both classical and quantum-based methods, which can be used even without deep technical expertise.

In the project, USU contributed its expertise in software architecture and user guidance. The company developed key components of the framework, including a solution for the simple configuration of ML applications. The goal was to make complex technologies more usable for medium-sized enterprises. The platform’s practical applicability was demonstrated through use cases in production environments – such as automated quality control and predictive maintenance of machinery. These showed that AutoQML models can match – and in some cases exceed – the performance of classical methods, often with significantly lower effort.

In addition to USU, project partners included the Fraunhofer Institutes IAO and IPA, GFT Integrated Systems, IAV GmbH, KEB Automation KG, TRUMPF, and Zeppelin GmbH. Together, they laid an important foundation for the future use of quantum AI in industry.



