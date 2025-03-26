USU Software Aktie

USU Software für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0BVU2 / ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.03.2025 13:57:16

EQS-News: USU Successfully Completes AutoQML Research Project

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
USU Successfully Completes AutoQML Research Project

26.03.2025 / 13:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen, March 26, 2025

USU, together with seven partners, has successfully completed the AutoQML research project. Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the project aimed to combine methods of automated machine learning (AutoML) with the capabilities of quantum computing. As part of the project, an open-source platform was developed to make this forward-looking technology more accessible to businesses.

AutoML simplifies the development of AI models by automating many manual steps. By integrating quantum computing, these processes can become even more efficient and powerful. The AutoQML platform provides a modular library that includes both classical and quantum-based methods, which can be used even without deep technical expertise.

In the project, USU contributed its expertise in software architecture and user guidance. The company developed key components of the framework, including a solution for the simple configuration of ML applications. The goal was to make complex technologies more usable for medium-sized enterprises. The platform’s practical applicability was demonstrated through use cases in production environments – such as automated quality control and predictive maintenance of machinery. These showed that AutoQML models can match – and in some cases exceed – the performance of classical methods, often with significantly lower effort.

In addition to USU, project partners included the Fraunhofer Institutes IAO and IPA, GFT Integrated Systems, IAV GmbH, KEB Automation KG, TRUMPF, and Zeppelin GmbH. Together, they laid an important foundation for the future use of quantum AI in industry.


For more information about USU, visit here

 

About USU

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, we help organizations optimize their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Businesses worldwide rely on us to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs, and ensure service excellence.

With our technologies, we provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments – from on-premises data centers to cloud-based resources and hardware assets. Additionally, our AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer service operations.

For more information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

 

Media Contact

USU GmbH
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Email:  thomas.gerick@usu.com


26.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof 1
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2106804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2106804  26.03.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

USU Software AG 22,60 0,00% USU Software AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
23.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.03.25 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.25 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas höher -- DAX in Rot -- Wall Street wenig verändert erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit leichten Gewinnen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach unten tendiert. Die US-Börsen sollen zur Wochenmitte kaum bewegt starten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen