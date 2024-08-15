|
15.08.2024 09:57:21
EQS-News: USU Listed in Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape Report
|
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Study results
Möglingen, August 15, 2024.
The US-based analyst firm Forrester has published the report “The Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape Q3 2024,” in which USU is listed as one of the notable vendors. The overview offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market for knowledge management (KM) solutions. USU is recognized as one of 20 notable KM solution providers and the only German-headquartered manufacturer mentioned. The listed vendors offer various functions targeting specific use cases, such as agile knowledge capture and organization, knowledge optimization and feedback, knowledge retrieval and search, knowledge worker feedback, and knowledge reporting, analytics, and insights.
Forrester defines knowledge management solutions as “Intelligent systems that capture, organize, share, analyze, and improve knowledge artifacts (structured and unstructured) and leverage advanced capabilities, such as AI, machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), cognitive search, and generative AI, to optimize knowledge transfer across the enterprise.”
The report particularly emphasizes the disruptive nature of generative AI, stating that these functions “revolutionizing how we handle and use information… The generative enhancements mark the first time in KM history that technology can assist knowledge workers with creating structured content.”
“With the increasing shift to remote work and distributed teams, the need for systems that facilitate seamless knowledge sharing is growing. We believe this is also confirmed by the 2024 Forrester report. Our Knowledge Management solution addresses these requirements through advanced search and analysis technologies that ease the access, organization, and use of relevant information. Additionally, we have integrated GenAI in the form of a virtual assistant. The new KAI module provides quality-assured information based on our knowledge database and optimizes content to effectively support service teams, editors, quality managers, developers, and management,” explains Harald Huber, CTO and Managing Director of USU.
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com
About USU Software AG
As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
Contact
USU Software AG
15.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof 1
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1969003
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1969003 15.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15.08.24
|EQS-News: USU im Report Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape gelistet (EQS Group)
|
15.08.24
|EQS-News: USU Listed in Knowledge Management Solutions Landscape Report (EQS Group)
|
13.08.24
|EQS-News: USU Equips TU Braunschweig with Software Asset Management Solution (EQS Group)
|
13.08.24
|EQS-News: USU stattet TU Braunschweig mit Lösung für Software Asset Management aus (EQS Group)
|
06.08.24
|EQS-News: USU Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud (EQS Group)
|
06.08.24
|EQS-News: USU erhält SAP®-Zertifizierung für RISE in die SAP S/4HANA® Cloud (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: USU is mentioned in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-News: USU wird im Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ für SaaS Management Plattformen gelistet (EQS Group)
Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USU Software AG
|17,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.