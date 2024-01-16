|
16.01.2024 10:01:08
EQS-News: USU Secures Sysmex as First Japanese Customer for Knowledge Management
|
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Möglingen, January 16, 2024.
Sysmex Corporation, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, will use USU Knowledge Management as a corporate-wide knowledge source for all technical queries. The specialist in laboratory analysis devices and in-vitro diagnostics, operating in more than 190 countries, plans to deploy the active USU knowledge database worldwide as a 'single source of truth' for all colleagues in customer service area in Sysmex and business partners.
The subsidiary Sysmex Europe has already been using USU Knowledge Management successfully for years. Based on the positive experience and after an extensive test phase, the managers at Sysmex Corporation have now decided on worldwide licensing on the basis of a SaaS framework agreement with a duration of 60 months.
The aim is to support customers quickly, cost-effectively with high quality of customer service support for all products. To achieve this, the integrated USU solution database provides expert knowledge in all required languages. The complex product knowledge is also available to customer service specialist on site thanks to an offline component.
The migration and implementation project has already begun. USU Knowledge Management is scheduled to go live worldwide by mid-2024.
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.
About USU Software AG
As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
Contact
USU Software AG
USU Software AG
16.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1815937
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1815937 16.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:12
|EQS-News: USU Software Asset Management von Analystenhaus ITAM Review in drei Kategorien ausgezeichnet (EQS Group)
|
11:12
|EQS-News: USU Software Asset Management Awarded by ITAM Review in Three Categories (EQS Group)
|
16.01.24
|EQS-News: USU gewinnt mit Sysmex ersten japanischen Kunden für Knowledge Management (EQS Group)
|
16.01.24
|EQS-News: USU Secures Sysmex as First Japanese Customer for Knowledge Management (EQS Group)
|
11.01.24
|EQS-News: USU gewinnt Ausschreibung für IT-Überwachung (EQS Group)
|
10.01.24
|EQS-News: Bundesagentur für Arbeit beauftragt USU für Projekt TEBIT (EQS Group)
|
10.01.24
|EQS-News: German Federal Employment Agency commissions USU for TEBIT project (EQS Group)
|
13.12.23
|EQS-News: USU setzt Migrationsprojekt bei Putzmeister Holding erfolgreich um (EQS Group)