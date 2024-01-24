EQS-News: Vectron subsidiary acardo grows significantly through new contracts

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Vectron subsidiary acardo grows significantly through new contracts



24.01.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- Number of check-out couponing stores rises to over 5,600 (+ 166 %)

- Medium reaches 85% of all German households (NielsenIQ)

- Targeting based on real purchase data

- Effective increase in sales for consumer goods manufacturers



Münster, 24 January 2024: acardo group AG (acardo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vectron Systems AG, is expanding its check-out couponing network by an additional 3,500 stores. With the current expansion, acardo now operates the largest check-out couponing network in the German food retail sector, comprising over 5,600 stores. Customers can now be targeted at the checkout in Kaufland, EDEKA, Hit and Müller stores nationwide. This is made possible by targeting coupons based on actual purchasing behavior. This allows brand manufacturers and retailers to target their customers with individual incentives and messages, retain them and reward frequency and loyalty. This avoids wastage and makes brand investments measurable. It is therefore no coincidence that check-out couponing is considered the most successful coupon medium of recent years.



Via acardo's retail network, coupons can be displayed and redeemed before the purchase in the flyer, in-store at the shelf, at check-out and via various digital channels. The aim is to orchestrate the content between and within the channels, as is currently possible at Müller, for example. Based on the NielsenIQ household panel, coupon and clearing specialist acardo puts the maximum household reach at just under 35 million. That is just under 85 per cent of German households.



Coupons are printed using the existing receipt printer in the checkout system. This solution does not require any additional hardware in the shops, making it a cost-efficient and process-optimised choice for retailers.



So far, the acardo solution has been successfully implemented in around 2,100 stores, including at well-known companies such as EDEKA, Budni, Kaufland, Müller and Dohle. From January 2024, this list will be expanded to include a further 3,500 stores in the EDEKA regions of Minden, Southern Bavaria and Southwest Germany.



"Thanks to the current expansion, acardo now reaches almost 85% of all German households," says Christoph Thye, CEO of acardo group AG. "With acardo, industry partners now have access to effective traditional and digital retail media, such as retailer apps, to achieve their marketing goals," adds Katrin Spahn, Chief Sales Officer of acardo group AG.



To generate important insights or measure the success of a campaign, acardo also utilises receipt data from around 500 stores. This expansion of the network and the quality of the data mark significant progress in the shopper activation landscape.

About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.



Contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121

mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080

E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

24.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

