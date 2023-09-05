|
EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: SoftPOS solution launched in Austria
Cooperation between Vectron and Tidypay enables implementation of state-of-the-art payment solutions on the POS system
Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of digital POS solutions and cloud services, with a focus on the hospitality and bakery sectors, regards SoftPOS solutions as the future of payment. The SoftPOS solution for digital payment from Tidypay is integrated into Vectron's mobile POS system POS M4 Pay. This makes an additional card terminal superfluous. Since payments can thus be integrated directly into the POS systems in the future, providers of POS systems such as Vectron will have considerable advantages over payment providers who are dependent on more expensive additional special hardware.
Therefore Vectron has entered into a cooperation to use the SoftPOS solutions of the company Tidypay.
Thomas Stümmler, CEO Vectron, about the new cooperation: "We are pleased to have gained a strong partner for SoftPOS solutions in Tidypay, with whom we cooperate in various European markets. The start of the Tidypay solution on our mobile POS system Vectron POS M4 Pay in Austria is very promising and is enthusiastically accepted by the users."
Morgan Sellén, CEO, Tidypay: "We are delighted to welcome Vectron into our network of partners. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to make innovative payment solutions accessible to different industries. By utilizing Vectrons´s distribution expertise, we are confident that more businesses will benefit from our payment solutions, driving growth and efficiency."
After Austria, the introduction in the Netherlands and successively in other European markets will follow shortly. In Germany, Vectron will also offer a SoftPOS solution on the local market in cooperation with the payment partner for Germany, epay. Currently, a date at the end of 2023 is expected.
About Vectron Systems AG:
With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.
In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.
