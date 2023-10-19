|
19.10.2023 12:43:19
EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron continues operative upward trend with a strong 3rd quarter
|
EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Münster, 19 October 2023: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has determined the preliminary figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023 according to IFRS standards. In comparison with the same period of previous year, current figures include results of the 100 per cent stake in acardo.
Against previous year, cumulative consolidated revenues per Sep 30th rose by around 52.4 percent from EUR 18.3 million to EUR 27.9 million. At the same time, after a negative EBITDA of EUR -2.6 million (9M 2022), Vectron group now generated a positive EBITDA of around EUR 2.8 million.
In addition to acardo’s positive contribution, recurring revenues in the original Vectron business were a key driver for the positive group result. During the first nine months of 2023, Vectron’s recurring revenues increased by 48 percent to EUR 9.6 million.
Q3 2023 results were also influenced by a release of provisions at acardo for an amount of EUR 0.4 million. "Even without this extraordinary effect, we are very satisfied with Q3 results, as the summer quarter is usually a rather quiet one. Furthermore, we are pleased that both business units were able to contribute positive EBITDA during Q3 2023. We see both businesses on a good way to reach their targets", explains Thomas Stümmler, founder and CEO of Vectron Systems AG.
About Vectron Systems AG:
With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.
In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.
Contact:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
Phone: +49 2983 90 81 21
Mobile: +49 170 2939080
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
19.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1752963
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1752963 19.10.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19.10.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron continues operative upward trend with a strong 3rd quarter (EQS Group)
|
19.10.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron setzt operativen Aufwärtstrend mit einem starken 3. Quartal fort (EQS Group)
|
04.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron hebt die Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2023 an (EQS Group)
|
04.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron raises forecast for the current business year 2023 (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: SoftPOS-Lösung in Österreich gestartet (EQS Group)
|
05.09.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: SoftPOS solution launched in Austria (EQS Group)
|
10.08.23
|EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron profitiert von acardo-Übernahme (EQS Group)
|
07.07.23
|EQS-DD: Vectron Systems AG: Christoph Thye, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Vectron Systems AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vectron Systems AG
|4,91
|-2,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.