EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron reports figures for the first quarter of 2024

Münster, 17 May 2024: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has reported the following results for the first quarter of 2024 according to preliminary calculations based on the IFRS accounting method: In the opening quarter, revenue increased by 10 per cent year-on-year from EUR 8.8 million to around EUR 9.7 million. At the same time, the operating result (EBITDA) improved by 40 per cent from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 0.7 million.



Recurring sales included in revenue increased by 21 per cent from EUR 2.9 million to EUR 3.5 million in the same period.



Against the backdrop of the usually seasonally weaker operating performance in the first quarter and the expected further increase in recurring revenue, the company is sticking to its forecast for 2024 of achieving revenue of between EUR 41.0 million and EUR 45.5 million and EBITDA in the range of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.2 million.

About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.

Contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121

mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080

E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com



