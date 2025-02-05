EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Successful placement of shares with a strategic investor in the healthcare industry to accelerate market entry in Europe

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG: Successful placement of shares with a strategic investor in the healthcare industry to accelerate market entry in Europe



05.02.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pinneberg, 5 February 2025 –Viromed Medical AG (Ticker: VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65) was informed by its majority shareholder (together with his wife) and CEO Uwe Perbandt about the off-market placement of a total of 1,250,000 shares from his holdings. In a private placement, shares totaling around 6.17% of the company's share capital were sold to a strategic investor in the healthcare industry. Uwe Perbandt and his wife remain the majority shareholders of the company and will continue to fully support the future development of Viromed Medical AG.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “The reallocation of some of my shares is a positive development for Viromed Medical AG. The increasing engagement of leading medical companies and investors confirms the promising perspectives of Viromed. In addition, we will benefit from the profound expertise and extensive network of our new investor in order to accelerate the company's entry into the European market in a targeted manner. This secondary placement is therefore in the best interest of all shareholders and the company as a whole.”

About Viromed Medical AG:

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

Contact Viromed Medical AG

Uwe Perbandt

CEO

Flensburger Straße 18

25421 Pinneberg

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

www.viromed-medical-ag.de