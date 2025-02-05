05.02.2025 10:45:05

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Successful placement of shares with a strategic investor in the healthcare industry to accelerate market entry in Europe

EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Viromed Medical AG: Successful placement of shares with a strategic investor in the healthcare industry to accelerate market entry in Europe

05.02.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG: Successful placement of shares with a strategic investor in the healthcare industry to accelerate market entry in Europe

Pinneberg, 5 February 2025 –Viromed Medical AG (Ticker: VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65) was informed by its majority shareholder (together with his wife) and CEO Uwe Perbandt about the off-market placement of a total of 1,250,000 shares from his holdings. In a private placement, shares totaling around 6.17% of the company's share capital were sold to a strategic investor in the healthcare industry. Uwe Perbandt and his wife remain the majority shareholders of the company and will continue to fully support the future development of Viromed Medical AG.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “The reallocation of some of my shares is a positive development for Viromed Medical AG. The increasing engagement of leading medical companies and investors confirms the promising perspectives of Viromed. In addition, we will benefit from the profound expertise and extensive network of our new investor in order to accelerate the company's entry into the European market in a targeted manner. This secondary placement is therefore in the best interest of all shareholders and the company as a whole.”

 

About Viromed Medical AG:

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

 

Contact Viromed Medical AG

Uwe Perbandt
CEO
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
www.viromed-medical-ag.de

 

 


05.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Phone: +49 4101 809960
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65
WKN: A3MQR6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2081235

 
End of News EQS News Service

2081235  05.02.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081235&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Akt 1,46 -8,75% Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Akt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.25 Januar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.02.25 KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.25 KW 5: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.25 Januar 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins - Nikkei stabil
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Wochenmitte nachgibt. An den Märkten in Asien ging es unterdessen ebenfalls überwiegend nach unten, lediglich der Nikkei zeigte sich minimal fester.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen