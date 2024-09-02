|
02.09.2024 10:00:04
EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Successful start of trading on XETRA
|
EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Viromed Medical AG: Successful start of trading on XETRA
Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region, including Dax companies such as Volkswagen and Lufthansa, state and federal authorities and ministries as well as 1,100 hospitals, 7,000 pharmacies and 11,000 medical practices.
Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) has been scientifically proven to inactivate harmful viruses, fungi and bacteria and has the potential to revolutionize conventional treatment methods in a wide variety of areas. Viromed Medical AG is doing important pioneering work in this field. The clearly superior CAP is already being used to treat difficult-to-heal wounds. Viromed is currently conducting clinical trials for use in pulmonary medicine. Viromed Medical AG is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.
Uwe Perbandt
02.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Flensburger Straße 18
|25421 Pinneberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4101 809960
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3MQR65
|WKN:
|A3MQR6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1979505
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1979505 02.09.2024 CET/CEST
