EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG: Successful start of trading on XETRA

Listing on leading German financial market increases liquidity and expands investor base

Aiming to expand its pioneering role in the medical use of cold plasma technology



Pinneberg, 2 September 2024 – Viromed Medical AG (Ticker: VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65; “Viromed”) has reached another milestone in its capital market strategy. Following the recent uplisting to the primary market segment “Primärmarkt” of its home stock exchange in Düsseldorf, Viromed’s shares are now traded on XETRA and, in connection therewith, also on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Viromed expects the inclusion in the fully electronic trading system XETRA to open up a broader investor base in Germany and abroad. BankM AG acts as designated sponsor and ensures liquid trading of Viromed shares through binding buy and sell quotes.



Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explained: “The start of XETRA trading is a further significant step for our development on the capital market and for a growth in line with the prospects of our company. Our products in cold plasma technology are aimed at markets worth billions, in which we can revolutionize conventional treatment methods – to the benefit of patients and ultimately the entire healthcare system. As a pioneer in the spread of cold plasma technology for such medical purposes, we see great growth potential for our company in the coming years. In addition to these operational opportunities, we can increase the liquidity of our share and gain attractiveness for additional investor groups through the inclusion in XETRA trading.”



About Viromed Medical AG:

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region, including Dax companies such as Volkswagen and Lufthansa, state and federal authorities and ministries as well as 1,100 hospitals, 7,000 pharmacies and 11,000 medical practices.

Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) has been scientifically proven to inactivate harmful viruses, fungi and bacteria and has the potential to revolutionize conventional treatment methods in a wide variety of areas. Viromed Medical AG is doing important pioneering work in this field. The clearly superior CAP is already being used to treat difficult-to-heal wounds. Viromed is currently conducting clinical trials for use in pulmonary medicine. Viromed Medical AG is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.



Contact Viromed Medical AG

Uwe Perbandt

CEO

Flensburger Strasse 18

25421 Pinneberg

Germany

Email: kontakt@viromed-medical.de

www.viromed-medical-ag.de