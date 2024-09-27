|
27.09.2024 16:35:12
EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Announcement on the suspension of trading in Vitesco shares
|
EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Delisting
Regensburg, September 27, 2024. Vitesco Technologies Group AG expects that upon registration of the merger in the commercial register, the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group AG into Schaeffler AG by absorption in exchange for the granting of shares in Schaeffler AG to the existing shareholders of Vitesco Technologies Group AG will become effective on October 1, 2024.
In this context it is anticipated that Frankfurt Stock Exchange will suspend trading of the shares of both companies before the start of trading on October 1, 2024. This would mean that September 30, 2024 would be the last trading day for the common non-voting shares of Schaeffler AG and the shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. Trading in the common shares of Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0019 / WKN: SHA001) is expected to begin on October 2, 2024. Schaeffler AG will inform the capital market about further developments in accordance with its statutory obligations.
Once the merger will become effective, all website visits of Vitesco Technologies Group AG, in particular the Investor Relations homepage, will be redirected to the Schaeffler homepage.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Vitesco Technologies and Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Contact
Heiko Eber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 941 2031 72348
eMail: Heiko.Eber@vitesco.com
27.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Siemensstraße 12
|93055 Regensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 941 2031 0
|E-mail:
|ir@vitesco.com
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000VTSC017
|WKN:
|VTSC01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1997671
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1997671 27.09.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vitesco Technologies
|52,55
|3,96%
