26.06.2024 09:45:06
EQS-News: Vossloh honored with German Brand Award 2024
Werdohl, June 26, 2024. Vossloh has won the prestigious German Brand Award 2024 for the marketing campaign accompanying the launch of the Vossloh connect digital platform. The top-class jury consisting of members of the German Brand Institute and the ‘Rat für Formgebung’ praised the intelligent concept and the impressive response of the campaign for the Vossloh connect product innovation. The campaign is a "milestone for Vossloh that underlines the importance of forward-looking, customer-oriented solution development in the digital era". The intelligent mechanism for generating new prospects and the "striking new campaign style with expert interviews and a sophisticated media mix" were particularly well received by the judges. Accordingly, Vossloh was honored in five categories: Digital Brand of the Year, Brand Strategy - B2B, Digital Campaign, Excellent Brands: Transport & Mobility and Movies, Commercials & Virals.
"We are delighted to have won the German Brand Award in five categories. With our Vossloh connect platform for customized, data-driven solutions for all aspects of rail infrastructure, we have broken new ground and further expanded our customer offering for maximum track availability. We also took a new path with a creative communication approach with the accompanying campaign for the market launch. The response from customers and market participants to both our offering and the campaign has been extremely positive. The professional award is a very nice additional recognition of our work," says Jan Furnivall, who as Chief Operating Officer is also responsible for Vossloh's central Marketing Communication division.
About Vossloh connect
About the German Brand Award
Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability".
Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services.
The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.
