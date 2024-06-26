EQS-News: Vossloh honored with German Brand Award 2024

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vossloh honored with German Brand Award 2024



26.06.2024

Vossloh honored with German Brand Award 2024

Campaign for the launch of the Vossloh connect digital platform impresses jury and wins awards in five categories

Vossloh connect offers his clients a one-stop shop for comfortable and integrated solutions for the rail system

Award underlines additionally Vossloh’s successful positioning as innovative solution provider with comprehensive digital expertise

Werdohl, June 26, 2024. Vossloh has won the prestigious German Brand Award 2024 for the marketing campaign accompanying the launch of the Vossloh connect digital platform. The top-class jury consisting of members of the German Brand Institute and the ‘Rat für Formgebung’ praised the intelligent concept and the impressive response of the campaign for the Vossloh connect product innovation. The campaign is a "milestone for Vossloh that underlines the importance of forward-looking, customer-oriented solution development in the digital era". The intelligent mechanism for generating new prospects and the "striking new campaign style with expert interviews and a sophisticated media mix" were particularly well received by the judges. Accordingly, Vossloh was honored in five categories: Digital Brand of the Year, Brand Strategy - B2B, Digital Campaign, Excellent Brands: Transport & Mobility and Movies, Commercials & Virals.

"We are delighted to have won the German Brand Award in five categories. With our Vossloh connect platform for customized, data-driven solutions for all aspects of rail infrastructure, we have broken new ground and further expanded our customer offering for maximum track availability. We also took a new path with a creative communication approach with the accompanying campaign for the market launch. The response from customers and market participants to both our offering and the campaign has been extremely positive. The professional award is a very nice additional recognition of our work," says Jan Furnivall, who as Chief Operating Officer is also responsible for Vossloh's central Marketing Communication division.

About Vossloh connect

Vossloh connect is a cloud-based platform with innovative digital solutions for the rail industry. The platform offers a one-stop store with state-of-the-art solutions that optimize the management and maintenance of rail infrastructure and contribute to higher safety, lower costs and improved overall performance. The basis for the recommendations for action is the sensor-based recording of condition data and its analysis in real time. Vossloh connect looks at the rail system as a whole and enables rail operators to increase the availability of the track. In addition to the solutions developed by Vossloh itself, the platform also offers customers access to complementary products and solutions from selected third-party providers. Further information at www.vossloh-connect.com

About the German Brand Award

The German Brand Award is presented annually by the German Brand Institute Foundation and honors companies for their successful brand management in Germany. The award is intended to discover, present and reward unique brands and brand makers. The German Brand Institute Foundation was set up jointly by the German Design Council and GMK Markenberatung. The aim is to strengthen the importance of the brand as a decisive success factor for companies in the national and international competitive environment.

