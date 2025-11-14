EQS-News: Vycor Medical Releases Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

EQS-News: Vycor Medical, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Vycor Medical Releases Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



BOCA RATON, FL - November 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Vycor Medical, Inc. (“Vycor” or the “Company”) (OTCQB - VYCO), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company operates through two business units: Vycor Medical, which produces the ViewSite™ Brain Access System (VBAS) for neurosurgery; and NovaVision®, a business in development which offers therapy programs to help patients recover from visual disorders after stroke or brain injury. Company Highlights The Vycor Medical division revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by 32% and 29%, respectively; most of the increase for the three months was in the US, with the majority of the nine-month growth being from international markets, a key strategic objective. Operating profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $32,085 and $70,425, respectively, and non-GAAP operating profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $60,162 and $166,262, respectively, all substantial increases over the 2024 periods. Three new clinical papers were published involving Vycor’s VBAS during the three months ended September 30, 2025 in addition to the six papers already published during the year, bringing the total published peer reviewed clinical papers to 50, with an additional 14 other clinical papers. One of the studies was a multi-center study on using VBAS for the evacuation of deep intracerebral hemorrhage, an important developing clinical area, in which the authors commented: “These findings suggest that our use of Vycor tubular retractors for minimally invasive ICH evacuation is promising”, and with a shorter length of stay for patients’ post-surgery than for existing methods. The second peer review paper reported on a novel pediatric surgical procedure for which VBAS was fundamentally important. A new clinical study on NovaVision’s NeuroEyeCoach was published during 2025, comparing results from using the program at home or in a clinic. The study concluded that both home-based and clinic-based patients showed meaningful improvements with no significant differences between the two settings in activities of daily living improvements, validating NeuroEyeCoach as an effective tool, whether used clinically or accessed remotely. This is an important study for the company given the significant drive in healthcare systems worldwide to access digital technologies in home settings. Financial Results For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $513,792, an increase of $122,940 (or 31%) over the same period in 2024. The Vycor Medical division (VBAS) generated revenue of $492,102, an increase of $119,265 (or 32%) over the same period in 2024, most of the increase being from growth in the US. The gross profit margin for 2025 was 88% versus 90% in 2024, with the lower gross margin in 2025 attributable to validation and shipping costs of new production runs. The NovaVision division, which remains in development, generated revenues of $21,690 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, versus $18,015 in 2024, and gross margin of 95%, compared to 92% for 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $1,446,523, an increase of $312,425 (or 28%) over the same period in 2024. The Vycor Medical division (VBAS) generated revenue of $1,392,410, an increase of $313,766 (or 29%) over the same period in 2024, most of the increase being from growth in international markets. The gross profit margin for 2025 was 84% versus 90% in 2024, with the lower gross margin in 2025 attributable to validation and shipping costs of new production as well as higher international sales mix. The NovaVision division, which remains in development, generated revenues of $54,113 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, versus $55,454 in 2024, and gross margin of 94%, compared to 93% for 2024. For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Vycor Medical $492,102 $372,837 $1,392,410 $1,078,644 NovaVision 21,690 18,015 54,113 55,454 $513,792 $390,852 $1,446,523 $1,134,098 Gross Profit Vycor Medical $431,227 $337,404 $1,174,808 $973,443 NovaVision 20,705 16,652 50,929 51,690 $451,932 $354,056 $1,225,737 $1,025,133 Operating Income (Loss) Vycor Medical $147,394 $52,688 $417,614 $223,061 NovaVision (44,695) (43,215) (129,957) (127,783) Corporate (70,614) (44,608) (217,232) (123,767) $32,085 ($35,135) $70,425 ($28,489) For the three months ended September 30, 2025 the Company reported non-GAAP Cash Operating Expenses of $391,770 compared to $367,346 in 2024 and non-GAAP Operating Profit of $60,162 compared to a non-GAAP Operating Loss of $(13,290) in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 the Company reported non-GAAP Cash Operating Expenses of $1,059,475 compared to $998,112 in 2024 and non-GAAP Operating Profit of $166,262 compared to $27,021 in 2024. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Non-GAAP Reconciliation Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP net loss and loss per share), which exclude non-cash depreciation of purchased assets and non-cash stock-based compensation. Management does not consider these costs in evaluating the continuing operations of the Company. Therefore, management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to analyze further, and more consistently, the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional important information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company’s current and future continuing operations. There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Three months ended September 30, 2025 On a GAAP basis the Company reported Operating Expenses of $419,847, an operating profit of $32,085, a net loss of $(157,249) and net loss of $(0.00) per share. Vycor’s GAAP operating costs include non-cash depreciation of purchased assets ($15,868) and non-cash stock compensation charges ($12,209). The Company is providing additional non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these charges and expenses, and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the tables included in this release. On a non-GAAP basis, taking into account these adjustments, operating expenses were $391,770, non-GAAP operating profit was $60,160, and non-GAAP net loss was $(129,172) or $(0.00) per share. Nine months ended September 30, 2025 On a GAAP basis the Company reported Operating Expenses of $1,155,312, an operating profit of $70,425, a net loss of $(334,110) and a loss of $(0.01) per share. Vycor’s GAAP operating costs include non-cash depreciation of purchased assets ($46,999) and non-cash stock compensation charges ($48,838). The Company is providing additional non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these charges and expenses, and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the tables included in this release. On a non-GAAP basis, taking into account these adjustments, operating expenses were $1,059,475, non-GAAP operating profit was $166,262, and non-GAAP net loss was $(238,273) or $(0.01) per share. VYCOR MEDICAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $513,792 $390,852 $1,446,523 $1,134,098 Cost of Goods Sold 61,860 36,796 220,786 108,965 Gross Profit 451,932 354,056 1,225,737 1,025,133 Operating Expenses: Research and development - 6,425 9,963 8,688 Depreciation and amortization 14,880 14,880 44,641 44,641 Selling, general and administrative 404,967 367,886 1,100,708 1,000,293 Total Operating Expenses 419,847 389,191 1,155,312 1,053,622 Operating income (loss) 32,085 (35,135) 70,425 (28,489) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense: Related Party (12,571) (12,571) (37,713) (37,443) Interest expense: Other (13,884) (13,419) (39,885) (40,084) Other income - 1,458 - 6,002 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange (640) (103) (638) (252) Total Other Income (Expense) (27,095) (24,635) (78,236) (71,777) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes 4,990 (59,770) (7,811) (100,266) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Income (Loss) from continuing operations 4,990 (59,770) (7,811) (100,266) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (54) (47) (1,929) (197) Net Income (Loss) 4,936 (59,817) (9,740) (100,463) Preferred stock dividends (162,185) (162,185) (324,370) (324,370) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders ($157,249) ($222,002) ($334,110) ($424,833) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment - - - - Comprehensive Income (Loss) $4,936 ($59,817) ($9,740) ($100,463) Income (Loss) Per Share - basic and diluted Income (Loss) from continuing operations ($0.00) ($0.01) ($0.01) ($0.01) Loss from discontinued operations ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.00) Income (Loss) available to common stockholders ($0.00) ($0.01) ($0.01) ($0.01) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic and Diluted 33,372,796 32,903,493 33,372,796 32,721,056 VYCOR MEDICAL, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Operating Loss and Net Loss

(unaudited) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Operating Expenses 419,847 389,191 1,155,312 1,053,622 Non-cash depreciation of purchased assets (1) (15,868) (15,740) (46,999) (47,041) Non-cash stock-based compensation (2) (12,209) (6,105) (48,838) (8,469) Total Non-GAAP Operating Expense Adjustments (28,077) (21,845) (95,837) (55,510) Non GAAP Cash Operating Expenses $ 391,770 $ 367,346 $ 1,059,475 $ 998,112 GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) 32,085 (35,135) 70,425 (28,489) Non-GAAP Operating Expense Adjustments, as above 28,077 21,845 95,837 55,510 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 60,162 $ (13,290) $ 166,262 $ 27,021 GAAP Net Income (Loss) available to common shareholders $ (157,249) $ (222,002) $ (334,110) $ (424,833) Non-GAAP Operating Expense Adjustments, as above 28,077 21,845 95,837 55,510 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) available to common stockholders $ (129,172) $ (200,157) $ (238,273) $ (369,323) Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic 33,372,796 32,903,493 33,372,796 32,721,056 (1) Non-Cash depreciation of purchased assets. These are non-cash charges related to assets which can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing costs and performance and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Non-Cash Stock-based compensation expense consists of expense relating to stock-based compensation issued to employees, outside directors and non-employees including stock options, restricted common stock, and warrants. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the fact that these amounts vary in size and timing, we believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for a more accurate comparison of our financial results to previous periods. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of stock-based compensation expenses on our operating results. About Vycor Medical, Inc. With corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, Vycor Medical, Inc. (“Vycor”) is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: VYCO) dedicated to providing the medical community with innovative and superior surgical and therapeutic solutions and has a growing portfolio of FDA cleared or registered medical solutions that are changing and improving lives every day. The Company operates two business units: Vycor Medical and NovaVision, both of which adopt a minimally or non-invasive approach. Vycor Medical’s FDA-cleared ViewSite™ Brain Access System (VBAS) a minimally invasive neurosurgical device designed to improve access to brain lesions while reducing tissue damage and enhancing patient outcomes. The VBAS system has been approved and used in over 350 hospitals in the US and in numerous countries internationally. VBAS is protected by 48 issued and 9 pending patents and has been validated through 50 peer-reviewed studies. These studies demonstrate that use of VBAS results in: less brain tissue damage; less invasive procedure; improved access and better visibility; and reduced operating and recovery time. For an overview of Vycor Medical’s VBAS see VBAS Video. NovaVision provides a suite of clinically supported vision rehabilitation therapies aimed at helping patients recover from visual impairments caused by stroke or other brain injury. The Visual Restoration Therapy (VRT) is the only commercialized FDA-cleared therapy for vision rehabilitation following neurological brain damage, making it a unique and important option for patients seeking to regain lost visual capabilities. The complementary NeuroEyeCoach program, clinically supported by a 296-patient study (the largest to date in the neuro visual space), enables dramatic improvements in patients’ ability to detect objects in the visual field by training them to make better eye movements with improvement in over 80% of patients. The NovaVision therapies, while showing a positive impact on these patients’ lives, still require significant development to allow them to successfully address their market potential. For an overview of NovaVision see NovaVision Video. For the latest information on the company, including media and other coverage, and to learn more, please go online at www.vycormedical.com, www.vycorvbas.com or www.novavision.com. Safe Harbor Statement Information in this document constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Vycor Medical's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in Vycor Medical's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Vycor Medical herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Vycor Medical disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law. Investor Relations Contacts: B2i Digital:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

Vycor Medical, Inc. Contacts: 951 Broken Sound Parkway, Suite 320

Boca Raton, FL. 33487

(561) 558-2020

info@vycormedical.com

Boca Raton, FL. 33487

(561) 558-2020

