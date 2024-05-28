|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group awarded EUR 6 million environmental remediation contract
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sustainability
Wolftank Group awarded EUR 6 million environmental remediation contract
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a global leader in environmental engineering and remediation, has been awarded a significant renewal contract with Italiana Petroli SpA. Valued at approximately EUR 6 million, this contract underscores Wolftank Group's commitment to sustainable environmental management and positions the company at the forefront of environmental remediation services.
Under the terms of the agreement, Wolftank Group will provide a full range of professional environmental engineering services and field activities at Italiana Petroli’s fuel network sites. The contract includes consulting, design, monitoring, control and verification of the environmental status of these sites. It also covers direct and indirect environmental investigations, safety assessments and potential remediation activities. Planned activities comprise civil, electromechanical and hydraulic works for the installation of facilities, demolition and waste management during contract execution. This holistic approach will ensure that the environmental impact of the infrastructure is mitigated and the affected soil is restored to its original healthy state.
The work will be carried out by Petroltecnica, the Italian subsidiary in which Wolftank Group acquired a majority stake in autumn 2023. The company specializes in environmental remediation, operates several recycling facilities and has a strong market position in the oil and gas, chemical, and manufacturing sectors in Italy. This contract further strengthens Wolftank Group's robust environmental services portfolio. With decades of experience, Wolftank Group has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in environmental consulting, remediation and emergency response. The Group has successfully completed over 6,500 soil and groundwater remediation projects, decommissioned over 1,000 obsolete gas stations, and remediated over 2,000,000 square meters of contaminated land.
"We are very pleased to be working with Italiana Petroli again on this important initiative," said Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. "This contract not only highlights our ability to deliver comprehensive environmental solutions, but also reinforces our commitment to helping our clients achieve sustainable development. Our approach is based on the principles of the circular economy, ensuring that our waste management and recycling processes contribute to a healthier environment."
Wolftank Group's environmental services are characterized by tailored, cost-effective and reliable solutions that comply with regional, national and international legislation. The Group’s extensive experience includes more than 3,000 environmental consultations and due diligence investigations, three recycling facilities with a capacity of more than 500,000 tons per year, and more than 1,300 environmental emergency responses so far.
