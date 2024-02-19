|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group reinforces sustainability commitment by joining United Nations Global Compact, OeKB ESG Data Hub and Open-es
Press release Innsbruck, 19 February 2024
Wolftank Group reinforces sustainability commitment by joining United Nations Global Compact, OeKB ESG Data Hub and Open-es
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental and energy technologies focused on emission reduction, has underlined its commitment to global sustainability and ethical business practices. The Group has joined the world's largest corporate responsibility initiative UN Global Compact, the ESG Data Hub of Österreichische Kontrollbank (OeKB) and Open-es, an alliance among industrial, financial and institutional ecosystems. These moves highlight Wolftank Group’s strong commitment to sustainability and to the UN Global Compact's ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, as well as its pledge to support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“Our endorsement of the United Nations Global Compact is a clear expression of our commitment to integrate these values into our corporate culture and everyday business operations. We are dedicated to maintaining public accountability and transparency, which includes reporting on our progress on an annual basis”, said Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. “By participating in the ESG Data Hub of OeKB and Open-es, we are able to further increase the visibility of our sustainable activities and demonstrate our ongoing efforts to advocate sustainable business practices and make a positive global impact.”
The UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, encourages businesses to align their strategies and operations with universal principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to act towards advancing societal goals. With more than 20,000 companies and 3,000 non-business entities participating, it represents a powerful global movement of sustainable businesses and stakeholders committed to building a better world.
Open-es is a digital platform that provides a concrete support for the sustainable development of companies and their stakeholders, due to easy and intuitive solutions that promote improvement, collaboration and the secure ESG data exchange.
Wolftank Group’s commitment to these three important platforms marks another step in its journey towards a sustainable and responsible future, transparently communicating its operations aligned to global standards and making a significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.
