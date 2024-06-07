|
07.06.2024 13:17:24
EQS-News: Wolftank Group: Results of the Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Wolftank Group: Results of the Annual General Meeting
This year's Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), which specializes in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, followed the proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the net profit reported in the annual financial statements as of 31 December 2023. The Annual General Meeting unanimously granted discharge to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year.
Furthermore, it was decided to adapt the company name to the well-established brand and thus change it from “Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG” to “Wolftank Group AG”. The change will take effect upon entry in the commercial register. Crowe SOT GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year.
The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are detailed in the minutes, which will be available on Wolftank Group website after filing with the Commercial Register Court: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/
About Wolftank Group
Contact:
07.06.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
|Grabenweg 58
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1920807
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1920807 07.06.2024 CET/CEST
