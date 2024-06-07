EQS-News: Wolftank Group: Results of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Wolftank Group: Results of the Annual General Meeting



07.06.2024 / 13:17 CET/CEST

This year's Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), which specializes in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, followed the proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the net profit reported in the annual financial statements as of 31 December 2023. The Annual General Meeting unanimously granted discharge to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year.

Furthermore, it was decided to adapt the company name to the well-established brand and thus change it from “Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG” to “Wolftank Group AG”. The change will take effect upon entry in the commercial register. Crowe SOT GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are detailed in the minutes, which will be available on Wolftank Group website after filing with the Commercial Register Court: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG

phone: +43 512 345726

Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com



