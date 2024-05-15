EQS-News: Wolftank Group secures record hydrogen order worth EUR 15.5 million

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract

Wolftank Group secures record hydrogen order worth EUR 15.5 million



15.05.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Wolftank Group secures record hydrogen order worth EUR 15.5 million

Italian public transport provider TPER awards next contract for hydrogen refueling

Installation of refueling systems for buses in Bologna and Ferrara

Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialist for environmental and energy technologies with a focus on emission reduction, has received the next major order for hydrogen refueling systems from TPER. The contract is worth EUR 15.5 million, making it one of Wolftank's largest hydrogen orders to date. The Italian public transport provider has commissioned the installation of hydrogen refueling systems for buses in the cities of Bologna and Ferrara. Wolftank Group will plan, build and commission these high-tech facilities.

Since the beginning of 2023, TPER, the operator of local public transport in the Emilia Romagna region, has chosen the Wolftank Group as its operational-industrial partner due to its expertise in integrated hydrogen tank systems (see press release). A first partial contract worth EUR 9.5 million was already awarded in June 2023 (see press release).

Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group, emphasizes the strategic importance of this major order: "The high interest in our innovative hydrogen refueling systems is now materializing in significant orders following the ramp-up phase of the last two years. Accordingly, we have a strong tailwind this year. This confirms our leading role in the field of hydrogen technology, with which we deliver technically sophisticated and efficient solutions as a high-performance partner."

With its innovative refueling systems, Wolftank Group makes a significant contribution to the development of sustainable urban mobility solutions. The use of its technology in public transport enables environmentally friendly and safe transportation, which is particularly important in urban areas.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. To this end, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

