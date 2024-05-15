|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group secures record hydrogen order worth EUR 15.5 million
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
Wolftank Group secures record hydrogen order worth EUR 15.5 million
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialist for environmental and energy technologies with a focus on emission reduction, has received the next major order for hydrogen refueling systems from TPER. The contract is worth EUR 15.5 million, making it one of Wolftank's largest hydrogen orders to date. The Italian public transport provider has commissioned the installation of hydrogen refueling systems for buses in the cities of Bologna and Ferrara. Wolftank Group will plan, build and commission these high-tech facilities.
Since the beginning of 2023, TPER, the operator of local public transport in the Emilia Romagna region, has chosen the Wolftank Group as its operational-industrial partner due to its expertise in integrated hydrogen tank systems (see press release). A first partial contract worth EUR 9.5 million was already awarded in June 2023 (see press release).
Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group, emphasizes the strategic importance of this major order: "The high interest in our innovative hydrogen refueling systems is now materializing in significant orders following the ramp-up phase of the last two years. Accordingly, we have a strong tailwind this year. This confirms our leading role in the field of hydrogen technology, with which we deliver technically sophisticated and efficient solutions as a high-performance partner."
With its innovative refueling systems, Wolftank Group makes a significant contribution to the development of sustainable urban mobility solutions. The use of its technology in public transport enables environmentally friendly and safe transportation, which is particularly important in urban areas.
