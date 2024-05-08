|
08.05.2024 08:30:06
EQS-News: Wolftank Group secures two new major orders in Italy with a total value of EUR 6.7 million
|
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
Wolftank Group secures two new major orders in Italy with a total value of EUR 6.7 million
Mares, a joint venture between the Wolftank Group and Kuwait Petroleum Italia since the end of 2021 (see corporate news), has been commissioned by Q8 to build a strategically important refueling station near Rome. The project will start in October 2024. Petroltecnica, a majority shareholding of Wolftank Group since October 2023 (see corporate news), was awarded the contract by Italgas Reti to carry out environmental remediation activities and waste management in northern and central Italy. The contract has a term of three years and amounts to EUR 3.6 million.
"These two major orders from renowned Italian companies underpin both our leading market position and the continued success of our expansion strategy," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. "Through our acquisitions in recent years, we have consistently strengthened our core business of environmental and soil remediation as well as industrial coatings and maintenance. Both areas make a substantial contribution to earnings in addition to the rapidly growing hydrogen and renewable energy sector. Environmental technology in particular is well on track and represents a very resilient core business on which we can build innovative new business models." The strategic integration of Mares and Petroltecnica into Wolftank Group has not only strengthened its market position, but also opened up new opportunities for innovative environmental solutions that will further drive the Group's sustainable development and growth.
About Wolftank Group
