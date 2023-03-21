EQS-News: YOC AG: Next step in expansion: YOC AG acquires Finnish Nostemedia Oy

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion

YOC AG: Next step in expansion: YOC AG acquires Finnish Nostemedia Oy



21.03.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Next step in expansion: YOC AG acquires Finnish Nostemedia Oy

Berlin, 21st March 2023 - The Ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) acquires 100% of the shares in the Finnish company Nostemedia Oy, based in Helsinki, and expands its presence in the European market.

The purchase price consists of a fixed component as well as further variable performance-related components, which depend on the operating results of Nostemedia Oy in the financial years 2023 to 2026.

At the beginning of financial year 2022, YOC AG acquired YOC Switzerland AG (formerly theINDUSTRY AG), thus completing its presence in the DACH market. Through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy, the company is now expanding into the Northern European region.

Nostemedia Oy is a technological service provider in the digital advertising market and has strong expertise in media sales of digital advertising formats. In addition, the company has access to an extensive inventory of reputable publishers with almost one billion available ad impressions per month.

Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: The use of our VIS.X® technology platform in the Northern European region will significantly increase the volume of trade on VIS.X®. At the same time, Nostemedia Oy is changing its market positioning and now acts as a provider of high-quality advertising technology with a greatly expanded product range.

Antti Kaiponen, CEO of Nostemedia Oy: It is a great opportunity to establish VIS.X® as the technology platform for high-impact advertising and bring new formats as well as enhanced publisher tools to the Finnish market.

About YOC

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic advertising platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and users of the internet and mobile apps. Advertisers get the opportunity to increase their brand awareness in combination with premium advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOCs attention-grabbing advertising formats. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, the company has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009. With its headquarters in Berlin, the company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna, Warsaw, and Zurich. For more information on YOC Group and our products, please visit yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.com

www.yoc.com