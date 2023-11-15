|
EQS-News: YOC AG: Revenue growth of 31% as of 9m/2023 and confirmation of Revenue and Earnings Guidance
Berlin, 15 November 2023 - In the third quarter of 2023, the ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) achieved growth of 33% and generated revenue of EUR 7.1 million (Q3/2022: EUR 5.3 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* amounted to EUR 0.8 million (Q3/2022: EUR 0.6 million) and grew by 29% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Sebastian Bauermann, Chief Financial Officer of YOC AG: "In the first nine months of the current financial year, we have once again significantly outperformed the European market for digital advertising on the basis of our technology. Due to the consistently positive development of the trading volume of our VIS.X® platform, we confirm our targets defined in the guidance for financial year 2023."
The financial report of YOC AG for the third quarter of 2023 published today is available for download here.
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for financial year 2022; available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/
About YOC
YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the Internet and applications. By using VIS.X® and YOC's attention-grabbing advertising formats, advertisers can increase brand awareness in conjunction with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer a global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.
