EQS-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

20.10.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Total number of voting rights: 171,019,047



Company Information

Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

L-1528 Luxembourg

LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

ISIN: LU2333210958

CSSF Ref Number: E3665

Internet: www.suse.com



Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer

E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com

Phone: +44 7764 471872



Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)

SUSE S.A. (E3665)

Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on

behalf of the issuer)

/

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

171,019,047 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights

171,019,047 Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights

(exercisable voting rights) (optional)

171,019,047 Origin of the change

Share capital increase

Date when the change occurred

18 October 2023

In the previous notification: The total number of shares was:

171,014,998 The total number of voting rights was:

