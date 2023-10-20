EQS-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

20.10.2023 15:00:06

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 18 October 2023, its issued share capital consists of 171,019,047 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.

Total number of voting rights: 171,019,047

Company Information
Company:            SUSE S.A., société anonyme
                              R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
                              11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
                              L-1528 Luxembourg
                              LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
                              ISIN: LU2333210958
                              CSSF Ref Number: E3665
                              Internet: www.suse.com

Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail:  andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone:  +44 7764 471872

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
 
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
 		 SUSE S.A.  (E3665)
 
Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on
behalf of the issuer)
 		 /
 
Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
 		 171,019,047
Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
 		 171,019,047
Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights
(exercisable voting rights) (optional)
 		 171,019,047
Origin of the change
 		 Share capital increase
 
Date when the change occurred
 		 18 October 2023

In the previous notification:
The total number of shares was:
 		 171,014,998
The total number of voting rights was:
 		 171,014,998
The total number of exercisable voting rights was: 171,014,998

