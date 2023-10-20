|
20.10.2023 15:00:06
EQS-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 18 October 2023, its issued share capital consists of 171,019,047 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 171,019,047
Company Information
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com
Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
In the previous notification:
Language:
|English
Company:
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
