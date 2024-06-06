EQS-PVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.06.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

On June 5, 2024, we informed you pursuant to Section 33 (1) WpHG that the share of voting rights of Dr. Georg Haindl, Germany, in aap Implantate AG, Lorenzweg 5, 12099 Berlin, entered in the commercial register of the Charlottenburg Local Court under HRB 64083, exceeded the threshold of 10% on June 5, 2024. On this date, the total share of voting rights amounted to 25.44% (corresponding to 2,793,570 voting rights).



Against this background, we inform you of the following pursuant to Section 43 WpHG para. 1:



1. Objectives of the acquisition of the voting rights (Section 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG)



a) With the investment, the notifying party aims at a longer-term strategic commitment in aap Implantate AG. However, it should be noted that this is a predominantly financial investment; there is no investment in the same industry and economic interests are paramount.



b) The notifying party reserves the right to obtain further voting rights in the issuer within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise should opportunities arise that are consistent with the objectives of the material participation.



c) The notifying party intends to exert influence on the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies. In doing so, the notifying party will enter into a close dialog with the corporate bodies of aap Implantate AG.



d) The notifying party does not intend to significantly change the capital structure with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing of aap Implantate AG.



2. Origin of the funds used for the acquisition of the voting rights (§ 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG) With regard to the origin of the funds, the notifying party informs that the acquisition of the voting rights was financed 100% with own funds.



