EQS-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

26.10.2023 09:48:31

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

26.10.2023 / 09:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
Corestate Capital Advisors GmbH

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
22 Sep 2023 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 9.86 %
Previous publication 11.11 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
16,390,892 % 9.86 %


www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com

 
