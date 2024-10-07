|
EQS-PVR: Softing AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Softing AG
Announcement pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
On October 2, 2024, Mr. Rudolf Noser sent us the following notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the WpHG with reference to the exceeding of the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Softing AG on September 25, 2024:
I. Objectives pursued by the acquisition of voting rights
1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Softing AG serves to achieve financial goals.
2. The notifier intends to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or otherwise.
3. The notifier does not currently seek to influence the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of Softing AG, but could in future seek appropriate representation on the Management Board or Supervisory Board of Softing AG for the notifiers' participation in Softing AG.
4. The Notifier does not intend to make any material change to Softing AG's capital structure beyond the cash capital increase announced by Softing AG on September 25, 2024 in an ad hoc announcement, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
II. Origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 4 of the WpHG)
Own funds were used to finance the acquisition of the voting rights in Softing AG.
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
