29.07.2024
EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Stabilus SE
Announcement pursuant to Sec. 43 German Securities Trading Act (“WpHG”)
On July 26, 2024, Stabilus SE (ISIN DE000STAB1L8) has received the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 WpHG from Mr. Igor Kuzniar, c/o Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Baarerstrasse 12, Zug, Switzerland, with reference to his voting rights notification from July 23, 2024:
“Following the crossing of the 10% threshold in voting rights of Stabilus SE, Wallersheimer Weg 100, D-56070 Koblenz (ISIN DE000STAB1L8) (the “Company”) on 18 July 2024, I hereby notify, and on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 23 July 2024
to the Company pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursuant with the acquisition of the voting rights, that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, I hereby notify pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of the voting rights by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is financed by 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel).”
