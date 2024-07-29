EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.07.2024 / 18:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Sec. 43 German Securities Trading Act (“WpHG”) On July 26, 2024, Stabilus SE (ISIN DE000STAB1L8) has received the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 WpHG from Mr. Igor Kuzniar, c/o Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Baarerstrasse 12, Zug, Switzerland, with reference to his voting rights notification from July 23, 2024: “Following the crossing of the 10% threshold in voting rights of Stabilus SE, Wallersheimer Weg 100, D-56070 Koblenz (ISIN DE000STAB1L8) (the “Company”) on 18 July 2024, I hereby notify, and on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 23 July 2024 Teleios Capital Partners LLC;

Teleios Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd.;

Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., to the Company pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursuant with the acquisition of the voting rights, that: the aim of the investment is the realisation of trading profits whilst not excluding the implementation of strategic objectives; and over the next twelve months, further acquisitions of voting rights of Stabilus SE will largely depend on market conditions and investment conviction; and it is currently intended to exert influence on the composition of the Company’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies; and it is currently not intended to achieve a material change in the Company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between its own funds and external funds and its dividend policy, but the right to do so in the future shall be preserved. In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, I hereby notify pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of the voting rights by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is financed by 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel).”

