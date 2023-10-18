Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.10.2023

Equifax Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $162.2 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $165.7 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $217.9 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.32 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $162.2 Mln. vs. $165.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 - $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.307 - $1.327 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.62 - $6.72 Full year revenue guidance: $5.246 - $5.266 Bln

