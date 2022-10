Equinix Announces Data Center Investment In Jakarta

(RTTNews) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) announced expansion to Indonesia with plans for an approximately $74 million International Business Exchange data center in the heart of Jakarta. The eight-story facility is scheduled to open by the second half of 2024.

Jeremy Deutsch, President, Asia-Pacific, Equinix said: "Our IBX data center in Jakarta will add a strategically important, high-growth market to Equinix's extensive network of interconnected data centers across the world. Having a presence in Indonesia allows Equinix to provide digital infrastructure that enables local businesses to tap growth opportunities abroad and support global organizations looking to access the expanding Indonesian digital economy."