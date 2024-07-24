Equinor Q2 Profit Rises, Declares Dividends; To Initiate $1.6 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Norwegian petroleum refining firm Equinor ASA (EQNR) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income grew 2 percent to $1.87 billion from last year's $1.83 billion. Basic earnings per share increased 9 percent to $0.65 from $0.60 last year.

Adjusted net income was $2.42 billion, compared to $2.71 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.84, compared to prior year's $0.89.

Net operating income was $7.66 billion, up 9 percent from $7.05 billion a year ago.

Total revenues and other income grew 12 percent to $25.54 billion from prior year's $22.87 billion.

Equinor delivered a total equity production of 2,048 mboe per day in the second quarter, up from 1,994 mboe per day in the same quarter last year.

Further, the company said its board of directors has decided an ordinary cash dividend of $0.35 per share, and to continue the extraordinary cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the second quarter.

The company maintained its competitive capital distribution, expecting to deliver a total of $14 billion to shareholders in 2024. This includes a share buy-back programme of up to $6 billion.

Separately, Equinor said its Board has decided to initiate a third tranche of the share buy-back programme of up to $1.6 billion. The third tranche will commence on July 25 and end no later than October 22.

In the third tranche, shares for up to $528 million will be purchased in the market, implying a total third tranche of up to $1.6 billion including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State.

